Brian Joseph Gilliam

Phillip R. “Phil” Fielder, 86, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, 5:05 PM at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. Phil was born May 20, 1935 in Abingdon. He was the son of Ross and Gertrude (Tuttle) Fielder. He married Carole West and later he married Charlotte (Rees) Elledge on March 27, 1976 in Galesburg. Together, Phil and Charlotte were married just two weeks shy of celebrating 40 years of marriage before her passing. Phil is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Andrew) Aloian of Davenport and sisters, Joan Tabb of Galesburg and Jean Ray of Abingdon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, parents, son, David Ross Fielder, brother, Robert Lee Fielder and step-son, Mark R. Elledge.
