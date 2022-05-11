ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Theodore Charles McCormick

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore Charles McCormick, 62, of Galesburg, died peacefully Saturday Evening, May 7, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Ted was born September 7, 1959 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of James Ray and Ruth Marie (Walkemeyer) McCormick. Ted graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in...

Geraldine McVay

Geraldine McVay, 90, formerly of Galesburg Illinois, died April 28, 2022, at 12:22 pm in Palm Harbor Florida surrounded by family. She was born on August 8, 1941, in Fisher Minnesota. She is survived by her daughter, Jody (David) Sutton in Abingdon Illinois; her son, Mike McVay of Palm Harbor, Florida; her sister, Shirley Klint of Sawyer, Michigan. She also had one grandchild, Wayne Sutton and family of Monmouth, Illinois. Cremation was accorded.
GALESBURG, IL
Jeff McVay

Jeff McVay, 54, formerly of Galesburg, Illinois, died Tuesday March 2, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family in Palm Harbor Florida. He was born on March 25, 1967, in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Glenn and Geraldine (Starr) McVay. Cremation was accorded. Visitation is scheduled from 10:00-Noon, Monday, May...
GALESBURG, IL
Sylvia Sue (Stauffer) Ulm

Sylvia Sue Stauffer was born July 5, 1943, in Spring Valley, Illinois to Mary Alice (Tyre) Stauffer and Reverend Eugene Stauffer. She completed the family Gene and Mary Alice started when Sylvia’s brother, Robert, was born in 1940. Sylvia’s father, Gene, was a United Methodist minister, which made Sylvia...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Geoffrey A. Jern

Geoffrey A. Jern, 54, of Galesburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Atlanta, while visiting his daughters. He was born May 20, 1967, in Galesburg, the son of Milton and Phyllis Jern. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Jern of Galesburg; three children, Nathan (Jessica) Nichols...
GALESBURG, IL
Brian Joseph Gilliam

Brian Joseph Gilliam, 60 of Gurnee, Illinois passed away Monday May 9th at Condell Advocate Memorial Hospital in Libertyville Il. Brian was born on July 27, 1961 in Galesburg Il. The son of Dan Gilliam and Lillian (Dolly) Gilliam (Campisi) He was raised in Galesburg graduating from Galesburg Sr. High School in 1979.
GURNEE, IL
Western Illinois University Graduation May 13-15

Ceremonies recognizing the academic and personal accomplishments of Western Illinois University students and alumni will be held Friday-Saturday, May 13-14 in Macomb and Sunday, May 15 in the Quad Cities during the Spring 2022 Commencement Weekend. The number of students eligible to participate in the Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies is...
Phillip R. “Phil” Fielder

Phillip R. “Phil” Fielder, 86, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, 5:05 PM at Knox County Nursing Home, Knoxville. Phil was born May 20, 1935 in Abingdon. He was the son of Ross and Gertrude (Tuttle) Fielder. He married Carole West and later he married Charlotte (Rees) Elledge on March 27, 1976 in Galesburg. Together, Phil and Charlotte were married just two weeks shy of celebrating 40 years of marriage before her passing. Phil is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Andrew) Aloian of Davenport and sisters, Joan Tabb of Galesburg and Jean Ray of Abingdon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, parents, son, David Ross Fielder, brother, Robert Lee Fielder and step-son, Mark R. Elledge.
KNOXVILLE, IL
New Business Coming to the Galesburg Community

A new business is coming to downtown Galesburg. Therapy for Positive Aging is the first business opening through the City of Galesburg’s Business Incentive Program out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, shares Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer:. “The business that is going to...
GALESBURG, IL
Rachelle Diane Shafer

Rachelle Diane Shafer, of Galesburg, passed unexpectedly at the young age of 33 on Monday, May 9, 2022, at home. She was born September 25, 1988, St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Diane Marie Shafer and Steven Ritter. She is survived by her life partner, Terrence Johnson; children, Terryn Marie...
GALESBURG, IL
Laverne and Wilma Weidler

Laverne and Wilma Weidler passed away at an earlier date, were cremated and ashes for each were interred in Oquawka Cemetery. As were their wishes, their ashes have been retrieved and co-mingled and a memorial service for their interment is planned on Saturday May 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Turnbull Funeral Home in Oquawka, Illinois. They will then be re-interred on their family lot in Oquawka Cemetery. No viewing, visitation, or calling hours are planned by their family. Please, leave your remembrance or more information continue on this website. www.turnbullfuneralhome.com.
OQUAWKA, IL
United Red Storm Baseball Claims Share of LTC West Division Title

The United Red Storm baseball team checked one of their 2022 goals off this list last night. The Red Storm swept West Central in a double header to tie the Knoxville Blue Bullets atop the Lincoln Trail Conference’s West Division standings. the two teams split a double header on April 22 at United High School. United won the unofficial rubber match game four days later in Knoxville. The (18-6) Red Storm have one game remaining on the regular schedule before starting postseason play next.
Full-Service Health Clinic Opening in Monmouth

Eagle View Community Health System is expanding into Monmouth. Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Emily Higgins shares they have purchased the former Fusion Theater, located at 230 South Main Street, and will open a full-service clinic:. “Eagle View is a federally qualified health center. We are a non-for-profit. We provide...
Heat Advisory in Effect Today

..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 for the third consecutive day. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
Young Monmouth-Roseville Baseball Squad Peaking at Right Time?

The Monmouth-Roseville Titan baseball team has had their fair share of close games this season, with much of their games being decided by 2 runs or less. Monmouth-Roseville has three games left in the regular season before heading to Carthage on Monday for an IHSA class 2A first round regional matchup with the long-time rivals, Illini West Chargers. The youth-laden Titans are currently (5-14) but have wins in two of their last three games coming into tonight’s game at (19-5) Orion. Those wins were against teams that were regional champions last spring, United and Knoxville. With only one senior and a plethora of sophomores contributing, the Titans are a better team right now than they were at the start of the season, simply due to more varsity experience. Titan baseball coach Jordan Ball said as much during his weekly WRAM Morning Show interview on Wednesday morning.
MONMOUTH, IL
Monmouth Man Arrested and Charged with Home Invasion

On 5/12/2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion with a reported firearm involved. The incident took place on 90th Street south of Monmouth. The suspect, Brock Noles, 21 of Monmouth, fled the area before the arrival of law enforcement. Noles later surrendered himself in Monmouth.
MONMOUTH, IL
Red Storm Baseball Defeats West Central; Improves to 18-6 on Season

The United Red Storm boys made short work of West Central on Thursday winning 17-2. Collin Jenks and Nolan Leffler led the offense with 2 hits each while Aiden Parkins, Cormaic Flynn, Jake McElwee, AJ Jenks, Parker Cassidy and Jon Smith all added a hit. AJ Jenks and Cormaic Flynn each drove in 3 runs. Aiden Parkins benefited from the offensive support as he pitched 2 innings allowing 2 runs on 3 hits before Jon Smith relieved and pitched 2 spotless innings. The two combined to strike out 9 batters. The Red Storm improved to 18-6.
BASEBALL
Warren County Public Transportation to Utilize COVID Relief Funds for Building Upgrades

Warren County Public Transportation, which is operated through Warren Achievement Center, was earmarked $1.6 million in COVID relief funds. Marketing Coordinator Sean Cavanaugh says that money has to be spent first then reimbursed through the State of Illinois. Working with the Warren County Board to establish a line of credit, Cavanaugh shares the funds will be utilized for upgrades:
WARREN COUNTY, IL
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending May 8, 2022

Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending May 8, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior baseball player, CJ Johnson. CJ was great at the plate AND on the pitching rubber last week. Against a quality Orion ball club, he was 2-3 with a double and an rbi. CJ earned the pitching win against United later in the week, going six innings, giving up just one hit, no runs and striking out 15 hitters.
MONMOUTH, IL
United Will Celebrate Seniors This Sunday at Graduation

United High School is holding their senior graduation ceremony this Sunday May 15th inside the United Fieldhouse. Superintendent Jeff Whitsitt says, “after 31 years, the ceremony is still challenging and emotional.”. “That’s always a good day, fun day, hard day, actually. You’d think after 31 years it would get...

