The City of Pampa Commissioners received an update on the downtown revitalization project on Monday afternoon during a regularly-scheduled meeting. “It’s been a couple of years since we filed for a grant to help revitalize and beautify downtown,” Community Services Director Dustin Miller said. “It’s a grant many communities in the Texas Panhandle has received and this is the first year, even though we haven’t received official notification, on the website it says we have been awarded that grant.”

PAMPA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO