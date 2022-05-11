ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

You can experience exotic flavors in Ann Arbor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to travel around the world to taste exotic flavors. There’s a spot in Ann Arbor that will take your taste buds to Syria and France. Exotic Bakeries started as a small family owned business decades ago and has...

www.clickondetroit.com

