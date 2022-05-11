ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 'The No Club'

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that many women get tasked with doing things at work their...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
InsideHook

Why Are People Suddenly Obsessed With Life in the Middle Ages?

There’s a part in Midnight in Paris, when Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) finally understands that he has to stop living in the past. He reaches two conclusions. One: “Adriana, if you stay here though, and this becomes your present then pretty soon you’ll start imagining another time was really your…You know, was really the golden time. Yeah, that’s what the present is. It’s a little unsatisfying because life’s a little unsatisfying.” And the other, more to the point: “These people don’t have any antibiotics!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
E! News

This Rare Convo With Gullah Gullah Island's Ron and Natalie Daise Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Remember when we used to play together in the bright sunny weather? Yeah, so do we. Starting in 1994, Nickelodeon transported kids to a magical, fictitious island through Gullah Gullah Island. Starring real life couple Ron and Natalie Daise, the series—based on the West African culture Gullah Geechee—taught preschoolers about family, sea critters and kindness through song and dance. (And, of course, they had a little help from a 5-foot polliwog, Binyah Binyah.)
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Cambridge University's Churchill College sparks furious gender row over proposals for 'women's, trans and non-binary only' gym that would 'block out prying eyes'

Proposals for a women's-only gym at a University of Cambridge College has sparked a furious online row over the use of gender-exclusive spaces. Eleanor Burnham, a history student and Churchill College's Junior Common Room disabilities officer, shared a Facebook post sounding out opinion on a 'dedicated women's and non-binary gym'.
FITNESS
The Independent

Self-proclaimed teenage ‘book nerd’ starts ‘forbidden book club’ amid GOP bans

Teenager Joslyn Diffenbaugh is growing up in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, a borough of just more than 5,000 southwest of Allentown, and she has a new hobby of late: reading banned books.At a time in which Republican state legislatures and school districts across the country have cracked down on a variety of books that deal with race, politics, gender, sexuality, and the body at large, students like 14-year-old Joslyn are seeking out the literature that certain political leaders would prefer to keep out of their hands. Joslyn, whose home Berks County supported Donald Trump for president in 2020, has seen the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

