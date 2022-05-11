Air conditioning issues force metro school to close for the day

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more two it than just warm temperatures.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO