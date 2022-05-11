ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Air conditioning issues force metro school to close for the day

KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Today's heat is forcing at least one...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

National Weather Service: Northwest Iowa hit by derecho Thursday night

LYON COUNTY, Iowa — The National Weather Service confirms northwest Iowa was hit by a derecho Thursday night. The derecho produced a massive dust storm in Lyon County, called a Haboob. A Haboob is a wall of dust pushed out along a thunderstorm by high-speed downdraft winds. Haboobs can...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Des Moines

Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Education
West Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Busy Ankeny road to close briefly for trail bridge project

ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
ANKENY, IA
KDHL AM 920

A Rare Dust Storm Brings Wind and Damage to NW Iowa [PHOTOS]

You have to forgive Iowans for not being big fans of learning new weather terms. Prior to 2020, how many of you had heard of a derecho before? Unfortunately, Iowans got a first-hand lesson on the power of that type of storm. Yesterday in areas of Northwest Iowa another type of storm not often seen in the Hawkeye state rolled through. The storm is called a haboob.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Video shows close call with Ankeny school bus

ANKENY, Iowa — New video Friday night shows a driver's close call with a school bus in Ankeny. The driver tells us that the school bus was full of kids and pulled out into traffic. It was on Northwest 18th Street, near Northview Middle School. The company that owns...
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning
KCCI.com

Comfortable Friday night in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Saturday will feature lots of sun and warmer temperatures. Showers return for the first part of Sunday. Mild temperatures will be on tap for most of next week. Forecast:. Today: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

An out-of-state real estate investor who purchased two Iowa hotels last year failed to secure a license and has operated the establishments as apartment buildings in violation of state regulations, according to state inspectors. County records indicate Harvest Estates, a corporation based in Tupelo, Mississippi, purchased a New Hampton hotel in September of last year […] The post Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension for a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the extension is effective immediately and continues through June 10, 2022. State officials also said that the proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Where is that Iowa haze coming from?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may be noticing a distinct haze in the air this week. New Mexico is seeing some wildfires right now, and it's causing some issues in central Iowa. The National Weather Service shared a photo recently showing how the smoke is traveling. That smoke is...
IOWA STATE
kdat.com

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more two it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Sewer project to slow Johnston traffic for days

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A sewer installation project will cause traffic headaches for people in Johnston using Merle Hay Road. Starting Wednesday, traffic will be cut down to one lane in each direction near the Volkswagen dealership, using the southbound lanes. On Friday, Merle Hay Road will close all lanes...
JOHNSTON, IA
Waterloo Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday to honor fallen Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry Nichols

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, Navy Storekeeper Nichols was reportedly killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. He is returning to his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa after nearly 80 years. . According to the statement, Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry Nichols was assigned to the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Heat and humidity continue in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Heat, Humidity and storm chances linger through Friday. Strong storms are possible in Central Iowa in the evening on Thursday. More comfortable weather is expected next week. Forecast:. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy