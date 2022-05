This comic, illustrated by Chelsea Saunders, is inspired by an interview with chef Sean Sherman from TED Radio Hour's episode The Food Connection. Chef Sean Sherman is the founder of "The Sioux Chef," a company committed to revitalizing and reclaiming Native American cuisine. He is a member of the Ogalala Lakota Sioux tribe. His main culinary focus has been on bringing indigenous food systems like land stewardship and wild food usage to a modern culinary context.

