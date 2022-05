Jimmy Dunne calls his latest opportunity—the newly named chairman of the board at stat-tracking golf technology company Arccos—the perfect mix of his profession and his passion. The renowned finance executive’s love of golf has taken him to every place in the game that matters. Whether it was rising from the ranks of caddie at Southward Ho on Long Island in New York to a club champion at some of the country’s most prestigious clubs and eventually the current president at Seminole Golf Club, or resurrecting his premier investment banking firm after it was decimated in the tragic aftermath of 9/11, Dunne’s indefatigable spirit is a life force to all he touches.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO