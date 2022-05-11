WarnerMedia’s Polly Cochrane to Step Down as EVP & Country Manager, U.K. & Ireland

Click here to read the full article. The heads of the U.K. public service broadcasters (PSBs) are in agreement that the market is undergoing seismic changes and evolution is the way forward. “There’ll be huge changes going on in this market and we underestimate it at our peril,” said Tim Davie, director general of the BBC. “We’ve got to innovate, innovate, keep innovating. And I think any complacency is always going to end in serious consequences.” Davie was speaking at a high-powered panel on PSBs at the the Deloitte and Enders Media and Telecoms conference in London on Thursday, alongside Channel 4...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO