ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

David’s Daily Devotion for May 11

By Bro. David Mathis
scttx.com
 2 days ago

May 11, 2022 - Yesterday afternoon I was driving back to Center, Texas from Tulsa, Oklahoma. I sometimes think of Oklahoma looking just like West Texas. And some of it does. But yesterday afternoon I drove through beautiful rolling hills and vast green pastures. At one point I looked out,...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tour Tyler Texas

East Texas female stand-up comedian Leslie Higgs, sets her eyes on being a lawyer!

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Texas African American Museum - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022:. Tour Tyler Texas, tell us who is Leslie Higgs of Longview, Texas? "I am the daughter of the owner of Higgs Moving service and granddaughter of the owner of Higgs Foster care located in Longview, Texas. I grew up on Longview’s Southside and attended the Foster Middle school and Longview High school".
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

West Hamilton Church, Cemetery Homecoming

May 13, 2022 - Homecoming at West Hamilton Church and Cemetery Sunday, May 29. It will begin at 10:45am and will have preaching by Pastor Mike Fodge. Cemetery association meeting and then lunch around 12-noon followed by singing in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome.
RELIGION
scttx.com

Beaula Fay Webster

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dale Gannon officiating. Interment will be held at Smith Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Center, TX
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX Man Has a Strong Warning for the Guy Who Stole His Equipment

Here's the thing, y'all: Choosing to steal from business owners in Tyler, Texas is a very, very bad idea. And this is a perfect example of why. Recently, the owner of ETX Lawn & Order shared a post regarding the alleged theft of some of his business equipment on Facebook--both on his personal page and on a local online trading group page. And we're here to tell ya, owner Justin Carlson isn't messing around.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas
scttx.com

"What's Happened to the Newsboy?"

May 13, 2022 - When I was growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s in San Augustine, Texas, I can recall only two newspapers, the San Augustine Tribune, and the Beaumont Enterprise that were common to us. As far as I can recall, the Tribune was never delivered by newsboys. The Enterprise was usually delivered by an adult in an automobile.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
CBS19

Palestine ISD mourning loss of beloved high school freshman

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student. On Wednesday, the district announced the passing of high school freshman, Issac "Sonny" Vasquez Rocha, 16. "Issac was everything a parent and teacher could ask for in a student," PISD said in a statement. "He was...
PALESTINE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KSLA

TTPD seeks to name new bridge after fallen officer

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — National Police Week is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Leaders with the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department want to honor an officer not just this week, but for years to come. Work is nearing completion on a bridge on Gibson Lane...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt clue #1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – KTAL NBC 6 is teaming up with the organizers of Mudbug Madness Festival to bring you the 2022 SWEPCO’s Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt, which will begin on Wednesday, May 11. The treasure clues will be released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast...
SHREVEPORT, LA
UPI News

Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store. Lawrence Jolly, store manager at the Dollar General in Corrigan, said the monkey's owner had come into the store to buy a bottled water.
CORRIGAN, TX
scttx.com

Joann Johnson

A visitation will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2:00-3:00 pm at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas. JoAnn was born on July 12, 1936, in Shelby County Texas, to Wilbern B. Bailey and Lillian Allison Bailey, the second of six children. At sixteen, she married the love of her life, Laverl Johnson, and that began a lifelong adventure together spanning 64 years; they were blessed with one daughter, Debbie. They were an Air Force family and JoAnn followed Laverl all over the world, until retirement in Tatum, Texas. He was her rock and her courage; she was his beautiful soulmate. JoAnn was always a homemaker – she was a wonderful cook, seamstress and gardener, always making a home wherever they lived. She always provided gracious support and comfort for all the family.
TIMPSON, TX
yourconroenews.com

Sugar Land man catches behemoth 300-pound alligator gar in Houston bayou

Payton Moore dreams of giant fish. The Sugar Land resident set sail down a Houston bayou Thursday, determined to catch one of the largest alligator gars Texas has potentially ever seen. Unofficially, he did just that, angling a humongous alligator gar more than 8 feet long and weighing upwards of...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy