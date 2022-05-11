ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Fire in Lompoc Riverbed 05.11.2022

kprl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire burned about two acres of brush in the Santa Ynez riverbed in...

kprl.com

Comments / 2

Related
Coastal View

Navigating the surf by stagecoach

Rincon Point may be known as the Queen of the Coast today, but travelers of the mid-1800s had some other words for it. Although various stretches of the stagecoach route ran on the beach, according to historian Charles F. Outland, only in the Rincon area was travel truly dangerous. The beach abutted a steep cliff just east of the point, around what was then called Punta Gorda, now La Conchita. Often the stage had to navigate through the surf. When the tide was high, lots of things could go wrong: the horses could lose their footing, the wheels could get stuck on boulders or logs hidden by the surf, or a wave could upend the stage altogether.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Miller
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 05/02-05/08/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. May 02, 2022. 23:19— Brandon Christopher...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandenberg
KEYT

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were heading farther northeast, away from the area’s biggest population center in Taos. But evacuations continued to expand southeast of there and officials warned another windy day was forecast Thursday before weather conditions are expected to improve. In Southern California, a wildfire erupted Wednesday in the coastal community of Laguna Niguel and burned more than 20 homes, many of them multimillion-dollar mansions. No injuries were reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed, Marcos Salazar Involved in Crash on Highway 101 [Santa Maria, CA]

1 Pronounced Dead after Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision near Main Street. According to reports, the collision happened around 9:43 a.m., near the Main Street off-ramp. As one driver attempted to change lanes, a 2007 Nissan 350Z and 2002 Honda CRV collided in the northbound lanes. The impact caused the Honda to overturn several times before crossing the center median and landing on the south side of the highway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
kvta.com

Two Alarm Commercial Fire In Midtown Ventura

Updated--Investigators are trying to determine what started a two-alarm fire late Monday night that destroyed a large vacant commercial building in midtown Ventura. It was reported around 11:45 PM at the AutoZone building at 2610 East Main Street near Loma Vista Road. When Ventura City firefighters arrived at the scene,...
VENTURA, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Friday 05.13.2022

The Santa Margarita woman who was reported missing has been located in Sacramento. 59-year-old Lisa Laviano was reported missing by a friend. But she’s alive and well in Sacramento. The county health department reports 289 new covid-19 cases. No deaths reported. They do not report how many of those...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy