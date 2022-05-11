ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Bobby Fuller

By Hope Demetris
themoorecountynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Thomas Fuller, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 75. Bobby was born in Lynchburg to the late Roscoe and Louise Reed Fuller. He started his career with the Tullahoma Fire Department, before joining the Tullahoma Police Department and...

www.themoorecountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
themoorecountynews.com

A chat with James Sanders, our Moore County Administrator of Elections

Mr. Sanders is a busy man, and we are entering an especially busy time for him with election season just around the corner. In addition to his important role in Moore County elections, Mr. Sanders is also the preacher at Hoover’s Grove Church of Christ on Ridgeville Rd. as well as an agent for Humana to assist people with Medicare supplements and insurance. He also has a big hand in the leadership at Camp Joy, a Christian campground on 60 acres on Polecat Hollow Rd., as a member of their board of directors.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Double Rainbow at the Lynchburg Ball Fields

On Tuesday, May 3rd, dark clouds rolled in from the west and threatened the postponement of the night’s little league games. The storms rolled past with just small precipitation and a BEAUTIFUL sight! No games were cancelled, and the kids were able to play under a DOUBLE RAINBOW!
LYNCHBURG, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Moore County Raiderettes stay alive in District 9A Tournament Play

Moore County Raiderettes stay alive in District 9 Tournament Play. In Moore County’s first game in the District Tournament on May 5th at home, the Raiderettes were able to defeat the Fayetteville City Tigers for the third time, all three games resulting in SHUTOUTS pitched by Paisley Logan. After Fayetteville’s batters went three up, three down in the 1st inning, Logan brought Emilee Moorehead and Kendall Dangerfield home on a double line drive to left field as the third batter. Erica Clifton then singled on a line drive to center field and made it to third base on Fayetteville error while Logan earned a run for herself. Before the end of the inning, Clifton came home on a Tiger passed ball resulting in a score of Moore County 4, Fayetteville 0.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Big changes in Administration for Moore County Schools

At the end of this school year, there will be a new principal and vice principal for Lynchburg Elementary School. Principal Melissa Eslick, who has served in her role at the school for the past eight years, will be transitioning to the Supervisor of Teaching and Learning for the Moore County School District. The position has become available with the retirement of Mr. Danny Mooney, who has served in this role for the past 11 years. Mooney has spent 38 years in education and has been an administrator in Moore County for the past 20 years. Mr. Mooney has served as assistant principal and principal at Lynchburg Elementary School and principal of Moore County High School. Moore County Superintendent Chad Moorehead shared that Mr. Mooney has had a positive impact on student learning at the many levels he has served in Moore County Schools.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tullahoma, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Obituaries
City
Lynchburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
themoorecountynews.com

What new spending formula, TISA, means for Moore County Schools

Before the end of session for the Tennessee General Assembly, lawmakers passed The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, or TISA bill. After years of discussion and months of review, Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law last week. TISA aims to provide a transparent look into funding per each student, with an additional $1 billion being passed to schools in 2023-2024. Moore County School Superintendent Chad Moorehead said that while the new formula means huge increases in funding for some schools, the Moore County School system will not receive as much as some.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Compassus hospice volunteers gather for appreciation for first time since COVID

Lynchburg volunteers were among the recent gathering honoring Compassus volunteers during National Volunteer week. Julia Logan-Mayes, Volunteer Coordinator, states this is the first time we’ve gathered since April 2019 for a dinner appreciation due to COVID. “We have been awaiting this gathering for so long and so grateful to celebrate with them face-to-face! Our volunteers are finally back seeing patients and their families and will be looking forward to more gatherings this year!” Logan-Mayes said.
LYNCHBURG, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Ralston receives Farris Creek Lodge scholarship

Isaiah Ralston, MCHS Senior, received the $1,000 Farris Creek Lodge scholarship, which he plans to use at TCAT to obtain a degree in HVAC. He's pictured with two members of the scholarship committee, Allen Jones (left) and Zach Holcomb (right). The scholarship is funded by profits from Farris Creek Lodge’s...
EDUCATION
themoorecountynews.com

Moore County School Board meeting- May 2022

On Monday, May 9th, the Moore County School Board gathered at the high school for their monthly meeting with all board members present.. The general purpose budget was discussed, with a proposed increase of 3% in all staff wages, which has been the standard rate of increase for the last several years. Though there are varying costs across the lines of the budget, including major increases in fuel and the cost of replacing a bus, there is an overall same bottom line. The board accepted the proposed budget.
MOORE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy