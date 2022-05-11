Bobby Fuller

At the end of this school year, there will be a new principal and vice principal for Lynchburg Elementary School. Principal Melissa Eslick, who has served in her role at the school for the past eight years, will be transitioning to the Supervisor of Teaching and Learning for the Moore County School District. The position has become available with the retirement of Mr. Danny Mooney, who has served in this role for the past 11 years. Mooney has spent 38 years in education and has been an administrator in Moore County for the past 20 years. Mr. Mooney has served as assistant principal and principal at Lynchburg Elementary School and principal of Moore County High School. Moore County Superintendent Chad Moorehead shared that Mr. Mooney has had a positive impact on student learning at the many levels he has served in Moore County Schools.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO