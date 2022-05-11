Bobby Fuller

Moore County Raiderettes stay alive in District 9 Tournament Play. In Moore County’s first game in the District Tournament on May 5th at home, the Raiderettes were able to defeat the Fayetteville City Tigers for the third time, all three games resulting in SHUTOUTS pitched by Paisley Logan. After Fayetteville’s batters went three up, three down in the 1st inning, Logan brought Emilee Moorehead and Kendall Dangerfield home on a double line drive to left field as the third batter. Erica Clifton then singled on a line drive to center field and made it to third base on Fayetteville error while Logan earned a run for herself. Before the end of the inning, Clifton came home on a Tiger passed ball resulting in a score of Moore County 4, Fayetteville 0.
