Mr. David G. Tyler III

A Nandua Senior was awarded the 2022 Courageous Achievement Award by the Virginia High School League. Chayce Wayman is only the second Eastern Shore student to be honored by the VHSL. While there are other classes of the annual VHSL awards the Courageous Achievement Award is awarded to one student only. The only other person from the Shore to have won an achievement award from the VHSL was Keith Layne from Northampton who won the Outstanding Male Athlete award 26 years ago.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO