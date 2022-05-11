ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mr. David G. Tyler III

shoredailynews.com
 2 days ago

Mr. David G. Tyler III passed away Tuesday evening at his home in...

shoredailynews.com

Related
shoredailynews.com

Johnny Jones

Mr. Johnny Jones passed away Friday morning at his home in Onancock. Services are pending and will be announced when scheduled. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home. .
ONANCOCK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Arvilla Mae Church Mapp

Service for Mrs. Arvilla Mae Church Mapp of Exmore will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox on Saturday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Palmer Bunting officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held one half hour before (1:30 to 2 PM). Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.
EXMORE, VA
shoredailynews.com

Susan Backlund Scheuring of Accomac

Susan Backlund Scheuring, of Accomac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening. Services are currently pending and will be announced when scheduled. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home. .
shoredailynews.com

ANPC’s Walk for Life raises $50,000

The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their Annual ESVA Walk for Life on Saturday, May 7th. Well over 300 people walked in either Cape Charles, Onley and Chincoteague Island, raising more than $50,000 for the local outreach. The Top Fundraiser for this year’s Walk was Ashley Freeman of Exmore, who raised over $7,800.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Alexis Fountaine DeMarino formerly of the Shore

Alexis ‘Alex/Lexie’ Fountaine DeMarino died at her home in Raleigh North Carolina on January 20, 2022, at the age of 35. She is survived by her husband Michael ‘Mike’ DeMarino, her parents Robert and Kathy Fountaine, her brother Michael Fountaine and her sister Anna Fountaine Jessup.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
shoredailynews.com

Dr. Lisa C. Johnson to present ESCC commencement address

Your Eastern Shore Community College is excited to announce that Dr. Lisa C. Johnson will be presenting the Commencement Address at the Spring 2022 Graduation on campus Wednesday, May 11, at 6:00P.M. Dr. Johnson is the Deputy for Diversity & Inclusion at Goddard Space Flight Center. She also manages the...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
covabizmag.com

Behind the BIZ: Taylor’s Do It Center

Holding its own against big box retailers by offering personalized service, unique brands and community engagement, this family-owned hardware business started in Virginia Beach and has grown to 21 locations including its latest in Gloucester Point. “We try to attach ourselves to each community we serve. You’ve got to earn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mineo's Pizza House in Hampton reopens

Mineo’s Pizza House Allison Park in Hampton is open once again. The newly debuted restaurant closed temporarily after the first week due to staff shortage and the overwhelming demand. Dominic Mineo, who co-owns the business with his brother Giovanni Mineo Jr., told the Tribune-Review in a previous story this...
HAMPTON, VA
shoredailynews.com

Wayman Awarded VHSL Courageous Achievement Award

A Nandua Senior was awarded the 2022 Courageous Achievement Award by the Virginia High School League. Chayce Wayman is only the second Eastern Shore student to be honored by the VHSL. While there are other classes of the annual VHSL awards the Courageous Achievement Award is awarded to one student only. The only other person from the Shore to have won an achievement award from the VHSL was Keith Layne from Northampton who won the Outstanding Male Athlete award 26 years ago.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Three-star general to return to lead Hampton University

In less than two months, long-serving Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey will retire and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams will take the help to steer the university into the future. Under. Dr. Harvey’s leadership, Hampton has grown leaps and bounds. According to recent reports, Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake office park sells for $5.7M

Poplar Hill Medical Center, a four-building medical office park in Chesapeake, has sold for $5.7 million, Divaris Real Estate Inc. announced Thursday. Texas-based real estate fund manager Woodside purchased the park in December 2020 and sold it to Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Properties in a deal that closed May 6. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
wmra.org

Two teens missing from Elkton

Two teenagers have been reported missing from Elkton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Fourteen-year-old Ashlynn Bailey and 17-year-old Brooklyn Dovel have been missing from their Elkton home since May 8th and 9th, respectively. Ashlynn is white, has blonde hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-three and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy blue skirt and t-shirt. Brooklyn is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands five-foot-six and weighs 215 pounds. She wears eyeglasses and requires medication, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports she may be in need of medical attention. The teens could be traveling in a black, four-door Nissan Kicks SUV.
ELKTON, VA

