The redistricting map continues to generate discussion, disagreement and threats. Now, the Liberal League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo county is asking to join a lawsuit challenging the county’s new map for supervisors. The Citizens For Good Government filed a lawsuit against the county in January over the new map. It’s most often called the Patten Map, after the south county man who created it, Richard Patton.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO