ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man’s Body Found Floating in East River Near Astoria Ferry Terminal Wednesday: NYPD

Astoria Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDNY pulled a man’s body from the East River by the Astoria Ferry Terminal Wednesday morning. First responders were called to the waterfront at around...

astoriapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#East River#Police#911#Fdny#Ems#The Medical Examiner
Daily Voice

MTA Bus Driver Killer Sentenced Without Parole

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks Sr., was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday, May 5, announced officials. Cameron Silcott got into an argument with the bus driver after Parks told him passengers were not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
NBC New York

Video Shows 77-Year-Old Man Get Punched and Kicked in Face on NYC Sidewalk

Police are searching for a suspect after video showed him punch and kick a 77-year-old man in the face after the two appeared to get into a disagreement on a Bronx sidewalk. The violent incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the Concourse section, according to police. Security video showed the two men talking to one another, with the older man clutching a cane, and police said it escalated into an argument.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Officials in New York State Say Man Tried to Light Baby On Fire

In one of the more grim and disturbing stories we've heard in a while, an out-of-state man has been charged with a horrific crime after officials were called to reports of fires being set inside a gas station early Tuesday. CBS says when members of the Sheriff's Office arrived, they found two suspects who were detained. Law enforcement also happen to find a 1-year-old who was covered in flammable liquid at the scene.
SAUGERTIES, NY
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Woman, dogs rescued from Stillwater River

UNION — UPDATE @ 4:10 p.m.:. A woman and her two dogs were rescued from Stillwater River Thursday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to the river just after 2 p.m. after receiving a reports of a woman stuck in the river. Crews on scene told News Center 7 that the...
UNION, OH
ValleyCentral

Police search for vehicle,owner used in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a vehicle used in a burglary. Brownsville PD is looking to identify the owner of the vehicle as it was used in a burglary that occurred in the parking lot of the 300 block of Morrison Road. The […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy