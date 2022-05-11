Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home.

The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.

And it isn't just monstrous in size – as it is also rumored to have its own Lock Ness Monster in the nearby lake.

Flathead Lake is the largest natural inland body of water west of the Mississippi - even bigger than Lake Tahoe - and is said to be the home of ‘Flessie’ - a bizarre sub-aquatic creature which is shaped like an eel but has deer antlers.

The monster is said to stretch across 20-40-feet, with blue and black skin and cold, black eyes.

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home

The huge house is located in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana

It measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land

And it isn't just monstrous in size – as it is also rumored to have its own Lock Ness Monster in the nearby lake

Flathead Lake is the largest natural inland body of water west of the Mississippi - even bigger than Lake Tahoe

Cromwell Island, where the home is located, sits on the left side of Flathead Lake in Montana

The legend was started over 100 years ago by the Kutenai Indian Tribe, but sightings are still being reported today.

It's been said the Kutenai people first discovered the creature while they were crossing the frozen lake one winter evening, and their run-in with Flessie resulted in half of the tribe drowning.

It is said to be the home of ‘Flessie’ - a bizarre sub-aquatic creature which is shaped like an eel but has deer antlers. Deer like this one roam around the island regularly

According to retired newspaper editor Paul Fugleberg, in 1889, Captain James C. Kerr claimed that he and his 100 passengers all saw an unusually large creature in the water, fueling rumors that Flessie was real.

Since then, there are usually around one to two spotting's each year. As of 2018, there were 109 documented sightings in total.

Lake County Judge Jim Manley told NBC Montana that he saw the creature in 2005 while out on the lake in his boat.

'I remember saying, "Look, look! That's it! We're seeing it!"' he recalled.

'I knew immediately, because the descriptions are all the same. It was like, 25-feet from what we could see and humps.'

'I saw this black form,' Finley Point resident Pam Moriarty, who has also claimed to have seen it, said. 'I never saw the head. At the end of it, there were five shark-like fins.'

What better place to steal a glance of this mythical beast yourself than off the balcony of the truly remarkable property - which contains approximately 2,900-feet of shoreline and features it's own boat dock with five slips.

The impressive estate, which has been shared on Top 10 Real Estate Deals, is quite unique inside too; it's actually a 'shell' house, meaning only the exterior has been completed, making it the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to put their own stamp on it.

The legend was started over 100 years ago by the Kutenai Indian Tribe, but sightings are still being reported today. The house is pictured

It's been said the Kutenai people first discovered the creature while they were crossing the frozen lake, and their run-in with Flessie resulted in half of the tribe drowning

Since then, there are one to two spotting's each year - most famously, a three-year-old boy fell in the lake and told his mom that he got out after the 'Flathead monster lifted him up'

And what better place to steal a glance of this mythical beast than off the balcony of the truly remarkable property?

It approximately 2,900-feet of shoreline and features it's own boat dock with five slips

The impressive estate is quite unique inside too; it's actually a 'shell' house, meaning only the exterior has been completed

This makes it the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to put their own stamp on it

The land that the property is on was originally purchased by antique collector and explorer Robert M. Lee in the late 1980s

He and his wife built the exterior shell, alongside a guest house (pictured)

However, Lee died in 2016, before the interior of the main house was completed

According to Top 10 Real Estate Deals, many celebrities have purchased houses in the area recently - including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, and Bill Gates

'Propelled by COVID, a quest for a simpler life, and a break from the Hollywood craziness, more and more celebrities own homes in Montana,' it stated

What exactly is 'Flessie' - the magical sea creature rumored to be living in Flathead Lake?

The legend of Flessie was started over 100 years ago by the Kutenai Indian Tribe, but sightings are still being reported today.

It's been said the Kutenai people first discovered the creature while they were crossing the frozen lake one winter evening, and their run-in with Flessie resulted in half of the tribe drowning.

Thebizarre sub-aquatic creature is shaped like an eel but has deer antlers. It is said to stretch across 20-40-feet, with blue and black skin and cold, black eyes.

According to retired newspaper editor Paul Fugleberg, in 1889, Captain James C. Kerr claimed that he and his 100 passengers all saw an unusually large creature in the water, fueling rumors that Flessie was real.

Since then, there are usually around one to two spotting's each year. As of 2018, there were 109 documented sightings in total.

Lake County Judge Jim Manley told NBC Montana that he saw the creature in 2005 while out on the lake in his boat.

'I remember saying, "Look, look! That's it! We're seeing it!"' he recalled. 'I knew immediately, because the descriptions are all the same. It was like, 25-feet from what we could see and humps.'

'I saw this black form,' Finley Point resident Pam Moriarty, who has also claimed to have seen it, said. 'I never saw the head. At the end of it, there were five shark-like fins.'

The Kutenai people dressed in clothing made of antelope, deer, or buffalo hide and lived in conical tepees. Among the Kutenai there were no clans, classes, or secret societies, Britannica reported.

Like most other indigenous North American peoples, they practiced animism - the belief that a multitude of spirits pervades all things in nature.

Today, some Kutenai people still live throughout Idaho, Montana, and British Columbia - with around 6,800 descendants pf Kutenai Indians currently located on a reservation in Flathead, and 3,700 more living outside the reservation nearby.

The land that the property is on was originally purchased by antique collector and explorer Robert M. Lee in the late 1980s.

He and his wife built the exterior shell, alongside a guest house - however, Lee died in 2016, before the interior of the main house was completed. It was intended to have three to four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

One thing Lee did build was an underground shooting range which accommodates targets up to 100 yards.

According to Top 10 Real Estate Deals, many celebrities have purchased houses in the area recently - including Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, and Bill Gates.

'Propelled by COVID, a quest for a simpler life, and a break from the Hollywood craziness, more and more celebrities own homes in Montana,' it stated.

Most of the stars live at the Yellowstone Club, a members-only oasis on its own mountain in Montana, which is about five hours from Cromwell Island.

The Club sprawls across 15,200 acres and is also the home to Google founder Eric Schmidt and former Vice President Dan Quayle.

In addition, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews and former NHL player Jarrett Stoll got married the last June in a lavish ceremony.

And while the house - which boasts stunning views of the Mission Mountains - isn't finished, the guest house (pictured) has been fully completed

'It gives the buyer free rein to design the interior layout exactly the way they want it, while living comfortably in the completed guest house,' Top 10 Real Estate Deals added

The property listing describes the views from the island as 'off the charts'

It said: 'The waters of Flathead Lake are as clear as gin. The rocky subsurface topography forms a pallet of colors ranging from an almost neon turquoise to the deepest shades of cobalt and navy blue'

'The Mission Mountains hold snow most of the year and create a jagged horizon of granite to the southeast,' the listing added

The Club bills itself as ‘the world’s only private ski, golf and adventure community’ whose ‘superior amenities, easy charm and overwhelming natural beauty present an incomparable venue for luxurious mountain living, year-round recreation, and cherished family traditions.’

Joining – or even visiting – the club is no small feat. Only members or members’ guests are allowed in, and the fee for entry into that elite circle is payable only by those with the deepest pockets.

You must own property at the resort to be a member, and houses range from just under $5 million to an upwards of $25 million.

Once you’re a committed property owner, then you can fork out $400,000 to become a Yellowstone Club member – as well as $41,500 a year in dues.

While the house on Cromwell Island - which boasts stunning views of the Mission Mountains - isn't finished, the guest house has been fully completed, so homeowners could happily bunk there during renovations - that is, if they don’t mind sharing with a monster.

'Though only the exterior of the home is complete, it gives the buyer free rein to design the interior layout exactly the way they want it, while living comfortably in the completed guest house,' Top 10 Real Estate Deals added.

The property listing describes the views from the island as 'off the charts.'

'The Mission Mountains hold snow most of the year and create a jagged horizon of granite to the southeast,' it said.

'The waters of Flathead Lake are as clear as gin. The rocky subsurface topography forms a pallet of colors ranging from an almost neon turquoise to the deepest shades of cobalt and navy blue.'