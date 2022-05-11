ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CRT Law Undermines Texas Charter School for Black and Latino Students

By Aasimah Navlakhi
The 74
The 74
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bk7nr_0faY7F3X00

At BES, we tell our school founders to expect that their path to authorizing a public charter school will be challenging and rigorous, but it shouldn’t be impossible because of politics. Yet for one San Antonio, Texas, school leader, that is exactly the case.

An erroneous outcry around critical race theory created more red tape for Akeem Brown, complicating the opening of Essence Preparatory , a school designed to celebrate the Black and brown communities who partnered with Brown to co-create it.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

BES identifies and prepares excellent leaders to transform education in their communities. Brown is a 2020 BES Fellow , and we are proud to have walked alongside him in his remarkable journey to found Essence Prep, set to open in August 2022 serving students in kindergarten through second grade.

Related: Meet The Grandmother of America’s Best Charter Schools

Building and leading a locally responsive public charter school is the ultimate exercise in community organizing and engagement for school leaders. BES understands how to do this, and we believe Brown did it very successfully in designing Essence Prep.

While Essence Prep will deliver a high-quality education to any and all students, Brown intentionally co-created a public charter school with a predominantly Black and Latino community; a community who expressed a desire for a public educational option designed to meet the unique needs they face every day in San Antonio’s Eastside and beyond. The charter application he submitted in 2021 promised high academic standards, culturally responsive teaching, social-emotional learning and a focus on learning about public policy.

Akeem Brown, founder of Essence Preparatory. (Essence Preparatory)

At first, the Texas Education Agency enthusiastically recommended the school be granted a charter with an 11-3 vote. Days later, TEA leadership received feedback from an elected official citing unfounded concerns that Essence Prep was promoting critical race theory . Though this criticism inaccurately lumped together the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices with critical race theory, it effectively influenced TEA to request that Brown and his team remove anti-racist language from their website and from the charter application, unnecessarily lengthening the authorization process. Not only did this delay cost Essence Prep energy, time and money, it forced them to rewrite parts of the application that were important to the founding of the school — a process they had worked on together with the community.

To be clear, Essence Prep never promised to teach critical race theory; critical race theory was not mentioned in any part of the application, its curriculum, or its website. What Essence Prep promises is an inclusive learning environment that celebrates students’ cultures; ensures a psychologically safe environment for students of all backgrounds, needs and abilities; and teaches students to examine and interrupt the inequality they see in their own lives. Preventing anti-racism is inherently racist, and it is wrong.

Under the new Texas law, a “teacher may not be compelled to discuss a widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.” Charter schools are public schools, held to the same accountability standards as any district-operated school and the curriculum taught in public charters must uphold state law. Unfounded claims about Essence Prep’s charter application created more work for a team made up entirely of people of color, forcing them to compromise on authentically representing the voices of the community, one of the hallmarks of their school model that parents stated they couldn’t find in other schools. Using these laws to limit opportunity for people of color is rooted in white supremacy. It is racist, and it is wrong.

Related: Texas Now Requires New Charter Schools to Ensure They Won’t Teach Critical Race Theory

Essence Prep was pressured to abandon its equity vision statement, which called for its school community to focus on “educational reform to achieve social, cultural, environmental, economic, and racial justice.“ All references to “Black and brown students,” and all references to anti-racism were dropped from their website and marketing materials. We at BES believe this pressure was driven by the fear that children might be taught to critically examine the world around them and create pathways to help all people overcome oppression. Those who fought against Essence Prep’s anti-racist design argued that such an educational experience would be uncomfortable for the school’s white students. This claim is baseless, and it is wrong.

Families have a right to high-quality educational options that are intentionally designed to celebrate their communities and cultures and meet the unique needs of their students. Brown and his team spoke with nearly 500 families when designing Essence Prep; families who want their students to be able to interrupt the injustice they experience, develop knowledge of themselves and be agents of change in their communities and beyond. Essence Prep has promised to do this and more.

Just as privileged, often white, communities have the opportunity to create and choose school options that meet the needs of their children, communities of color have the right to help design public school options that are aimed at creating safe, inclusive and anti-racist spaces for all students. Essence Prep will be that school when it opens its doors in a few months.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 33

Edward McDuffie
1d ago

Are they going to teach reading, writing, arithmetic, and other critical skills? Or will they concentrate on divisiveness.

Reply(8)
4
Kenisha Collums
2d ago

This is a good opportunity for changes in the making. Open that school and set rules and regulations like they set at the white private school. I guess they can't handle the pressure, always knocking a colored person down when they're trying to do something good. Get off of the gas, they just mad bc the school is for predominantly colored people. What's wrong with that?

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Education
San Antonio, TX
Society
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Black People#Charters#New Texas#Texas Education Agency#Racism#Latino#Essence Preparatory#Bes Fellow
San Antonio Current

Teachers in San Antonio bedroom community of La Vernia can pack heat following school board vote

Teachers at La Vernia Independent School District soon will be packing more than a sack lunch. After a unanimous school board vote on Monday, some instructors will be allowed to carry firearms on campus. The measure is allowed under the Protection of Texas Children Act Guardian Program, passed by the state legislature in 2013 after a slew of high-profile school shootings.
LA VERNIA, TX
The 74

Federal Probe into Native Boarding School Deaths Likely a Severe Undercount

Less than 5% of known facilities account for over 500 child deaths, the Department of Interior’s report revealed Born and raised on Navajo and Ojibwe reservations, three of endawnis Spears’s four grandparents were among the estimated hundreds of thousands of Native children separated from their families, their tribes and their traditions and forced to attend […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
thecentersquare.com

Abbott pledges to investigate San Antonio public school; Northside ISD says it hasn’t broken the law

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will investigate whether a public school official in San Antonio and its school district superintendent violated state election law after internal communication was leaked online by the director of a school choice non-profit. The school district says it immediately corrected the problem and hasn’t broken the law.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Austin Chronicle

MAGAs Win in Lake Travis and Georgetown ISDs

Candidates who campaigned on education issues straight from the Fox News headlines swept Lake Travis ISD and Georgetown ISD school board races Saturday. In Lake Travis ISD, three candidates endorsed and funded by the powerful Lake Travis Families PAC, with help from some players in the Texas GOP political apparatus, came out on top by wide margins. Incumbent Trustees John Aoueille and Kimberly Flasch each retained their seats with 57% and 61% of the more than 10,000 votes cast; newcomer Erin Archer won her open-seat contest, also with 57%. All three opposed masking and vaccine mandates for LTISD students and staff, and promised to crack down on teachers whose lessons skirted too close to the dreaded "critical race theory" now banished from Texas schools by state statute.
GEORGETOWN, TX
The 74

4-Day School Week? Rural Districts Adjusting to Teacher Burnout, Low Attendance

A recent review of school guidance and communications from the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention argues that the federal agency failed often in its goal of providing timely, actionable information to states and districts around COVID-19 safety protocols. As Chalkbeat’s Matt Barnum reports, research on the effectiveness of masking, appropriate distancing, and school building […]
EDUCATION
KXAN

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
The 74

LAUSD failed students with disabilities; how can they help them now?

This article is part of a collaboration between The 74 and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.  When the pandemic hit, 10-year-old Luis, who has autism, quickly started to regress. Luis’s mother said the boy stopped socialializing after his fourth grade class at his Los Angeles Unified school in Southeast L.A. shut down. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy