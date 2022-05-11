ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Goes Monochrome In Blue Coat & Signature Pumps for Scotland Trip With Prince William Supporting Mental Health

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5Nml_0faY7Adu00

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their two-day visit to Scotland on Wednesday with a day of outings focused on mental health in Port Glasgow.

For their first stop in Glasgow, William and Middleton spent the morning with a group of young children taking part in a groundbreaking program to aid their wellbeing. The royal couple sat in on a Roots of Empathy session at St. John’s Primary School. Roots of Empathy is a classroom program where infants are taken to visit elementary schools on a regular basis, in order to allow the schoolchildren to observe the infants’ development and emotions.

Middleton pulled out another all-blue ensemble one day after stepping out in a speckled coat dress by Michael Kors Collection. The Duchess of Cambridge looked classy and chic in an almost-length navy blue coat by Catherine Walker.

She paired the outwear with a light blue Ceffin blouse. The long-sleeve garment had a mock neckline and pleats on the bodice. Middleton completed her look with matching belted navy blue pants. She styled her hair soft waves and touted her essentials in a small square handbag.

The glamorous mother-of-three rounded out her look with black pointed-toe pumps . The suede silhouette offered a refined and polished finish to her look.

For their second stop of the day, the couple visited the Wheatley Group — Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group tackling homelessness and supporting vulnerable tenants during the cost of living crisis. Over the past two years, they’ve provided more than 5,000 homes to homeless people across Scotland.

Lastly, the duo stopped by the University of Glasgow to discuss mental health with staff and students before hearing about the pioneering work being done by researchers at the school of Psychology and Neuroscience.

