ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Saban Addresses Tampering Implications About Tyler Harrell

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXICN_0faY774y00

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield had some interesting comments after the wide receiver left his program for Alabama.

Alabama football added a major piece through the transfer portal this offseason, in former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell. The transfer drew some pretty clear tampering implications from Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield, which Nick Saban was asked about on Wednesday.

“We don’t tamper with anybody,” Saban said during a golf event, per ESPN .

“I don’t know of anybody that tampered with him,” he continued. “You know, I don’t really know that anybody’s ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen it makes you wonder. So I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s done anything to our players and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

The quote comes days after Satterfield implied that Harrell and previous Louisville transfers had been contacted before officially entering the transfer portal, after which it is legal for other schools to recruit players.

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here. Last year, we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal,” Satterfield said .

Harrell announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide 10 days after entering the portal on April 12.

The wide receiver is coming off by far his most productive college season so far. He caught 18 passes for 523 yards and six touchdowns, posting an impressive 29.1 yards per reception in 2021.

Saban has been active in adding transfers this offseason. Former Georgia Tech All-ACC running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton are among the other major offensive skill position players to join the Tide via the transfer portal this year.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State wide receiver Sam Wiglusz announced his transfer to Ohio. On Wednesday, the fifth-year senior and Ohio native shared his decision to stay close to home on Twitter. "Forever grateful for my time at Ohio State," Wiglusz wrote. "The things I’ve learned, experiences I’ve had, and people I’ve...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory. Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Names His Favorite College Town: Fans React

The college football recruiting world is looking for any kind of indication where five-star quarterback Arch Manning is leaning. But he may have finally given fans a pretty significant breadcrumb. In a recent interview with On3 Recruiting, Manning called Athens, Georgia "the best college town" he's visited. Athens is the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#College Football#American Football#Cardinals#Espn#Crimson Tide
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Releasing A RB

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with running back Josh Adams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams was signed to the Saints' practice squad back in November. He was then signed to a reserve/future contract in late January. Despite signing with the Saints in November, Adams didn't have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout almost missed Cowboys’ draft call

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy