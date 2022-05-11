Saban Addresses Tampering Implications About Tyler Harrell

Louisville coach Scott Satterfield had some interesting comments after the wide receiver left his program for Alabama.

Alabama football added a major piece through the transfer portal this offseason, in former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell. The transfer drew some pretty clear tampering implications from Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield, which Nick Saban was asked about on Wednesday.

“We don’t tamper with anybody,” Saban said during a golf event, per ESPN .

“I don’t know of anybody that tampered with him,” he continued. “You know, I don’t really know that anybody’s ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen it makes you wonder. So I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s done anything to our players and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

The quote comes days after Satterfield implied that Harrell and previous Louisville transfers had been contacted before officially entering the transfer portal, after which it is legal for other schools to recruit players.

“I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here. Last year, we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal,” Satterfield said .

Harrell announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide 10 days after entering the portal on April 12.

The wide receiver is coming off by far his most productive college season so far. He caught 18 passes for 523 yards and six touchdowns, posting an impressive 29.1 yards per reception in 2021.

Saban has been active in adding transfers this offseason. Former Georgia Tech All-ACC running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton are among the other major offensive skill position players to join the Tide via the transfer portal this year.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central .