Tulsa, OK

Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series ‘Tulsa King’ Casts Garrett Hedlund (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Garrett Hedlund has joined the cast of the Sylverster Stallone-led Paramount+ series “ Tulsa King ,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Hedlund will appear in the series regular role of Mitch Keller, an Oklahoma native and ex bull-rider who retired prematurely after injuries led to addiction.

Along with Stallone and Hedlund, the cast also includes Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, and A.C. Peterson.

Hedlund broke out with his first ever onscreen role in the period war epic film “Troy.” He has since gone on to star in features like “Mudbound,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Tron: Legacy,” “Four Brothers,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Country Strong,” and “Triple Frontier.” On the TV side, “Tulsa King” will be just his second regular TV role aside from the HBO series “Mosaic” opposite Sharon Stone.

He is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane Offer.

“Tulsa King” hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan with Terrence Winter showrunning and executive producing. Sheridan and Winter executive produce along with Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Production is currently underway. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Entertainment
Tulsa, OK
Disney, OK
Oklahoma State
Vincent Piazza
Mitch Keller
Martin Starr
Andrea Savage
Domenick Lombardozzi
Molly Shannon
Ron Burkle
Sylvester Stallone
Garrett Hedlund
Sharon Stone
Max Casella
Taylor Sheridan
