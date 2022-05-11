Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to participate in shaping the future of outdoor pickleball in Seattle

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to the final online Open House for the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. To register please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclc-ugrjMiG9I9pDJHCB5iFCgFJM2ZlPPD. This online event is an opportunity for all to review strategies and locations for expanding access to outdoor pickleball in Seattle.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in the process for the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study. The project team used the input received to propose sites for dedicated pickleball courts, update design standards and make location suggestions for dual-striping courts and potential court conversions. Please note that meeting participants will be asked about which general area of the city they live in. Break out groups during the online meeting will discuss proposals specific to their self-selected region of the city.

The 2021-2022 Pickleball Study is funded by the Seattle Park District. At the conclusion of the study the final recommendations will be presented to the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. To find out more about the study and to subscribe to updates please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/2021-2022-outdoor-pickleball-study or contact Oliver Bazinet at oliver.bazinet@seattle.gov.