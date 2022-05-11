ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to participate in shaping the future of outdoor pickleball in Seattle

By OConnoK
 2 days ago

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to the final online Open House for the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. To register please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclc-ugrjMiG9I9pDJHCB5iFCgFJM2ZlPPD. This online event is an opportunity for all to review strategies and locations for expanding access to outdoor pickleball in Seattle.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in the process for the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study. The project team used the input received to propose sites for dedicated pickleball courts, update design standards and make location suggestions for dual-striping courts and potential court conversions. Please note that meeting participants will be asked about which general area of the city they live in. Break out groups during the online meeting will discuss proposals specific to their self-selected region of the city.

The 2021-2022 Pickleball Study is funded by the Seattle Park District. At the conclusion of the study the final recommendations will be presented to the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. To find out more about the study and to subscribe to updates please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/2021-2022-outdoor-pickleball-study or contact Oliver Bazinet at oliver.bazinet@seattle.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ISfi_0faY6r7a00

DEEL Funding Opportunity FAQ’s, May 11, 2022

View frequently asked questions (FAQ’s) pertaining to DEEL’s funding opportunities currently open now, updated May 11, 2022. Click to view FAQ’s for DEEL’s Youth Leadership & Cultural Education RFIDownload. Homelessness and Housing Support Services RFI. Click to view FAQ’s for DEEL’s Homelessness and Housing Support Services...
Seattle, Washington

15th ave sw Archives - SDOT Blog

LEVY DOLLARS AT WORK | Starting in 2023, we’ll pave 15th Ave W/NW and complete important maintenance & preservation work on the Ballard Bridge. Find out how to stay informed and share feedback as we work with the community to minimize impacts during construction next year. In 2023, we...
Seattle, Washington

Students Help Improve Volunteer Services

District Enlists the Expertise of Students to Improve Volunteer Programming. As part of an effort to improve volunteer services and increase the ratio of volunteers in Title I schools, district staff have sought the voice of students to provide input on new volunteer supports in schools. Learn more about Title I schools.
Seattle, Washington

Lake Washington Blvd updates: community visioning process starting soon, and summer 2022 Bicycle Weekends schedule published.

This blog post includes two main updates. Please click on the two links directly below to jump down to each update. In the coming weeks, in partnership with the Southeast Seattle community, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will begin a visioning process for Lake Washington Blvd. This process will continue through the end of 2022 and result in a framework for how the City of Seattle will make future decisions on what driving, biking, walking, and rolling will be like on Lake Washington Blvd. We will continue to post more information on our Lake Washington Blvd web page as it becomes available this spring and summer.
Competitive application process focused on safety, equity, and proper parking leads to changes in Seattle’s scooter line-up

Seattle’s scooter share program gives residents and visitors another option to get around the city without a car. Last month, we concluded the program’s pilot phase. We shared the next steps in a blog post, which included conducting a competitive application process to choose the next set of scooter share companies approved to operate in Seattle. We asked each scooter company that applied to provide a detailed strategy for how they’d address safety, equity, and improper parking, so we could evaluate them side-by-side and select the strongest applicants.
Arts in Parks: Free events this May

Arts in Parks supports new and established festivals or events that promote arts and cultural participation, celebrate diversity, build community connections, and activate parks through arts and culture. See below for Arts in Parks events taking place in May. All events are FREE. Sunday, May 15, 2022: Sundaes Outside, a...
SPU Facilities A&E On-Call; SPU RFQ Contract# SU0-22-091-S

________________________________________________________________. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is seeking a consultant team to provide support to SPU facilities by developing an on-call architectural and engineering services contract. The objective of this contract is to have consultant teams available to SPU for projects, studies, etc., that do not require a full consultant selection process. Sample scopes of work may include on-site review of existing conditions, design, plans, plan review, test-to-fit diagrams, permitting, specifications, estimates, program evaluation, mechanical, electrical or structural engineering studies, engineering related to building system replacement, feasibility cost estimating on various building projects, peer review, facility analysis, option analyses, construction administration, and other professional services related to design and engineering disciplines. The total contract value is estimated to be $3,000,000.
Beach Volleyball Court Use at Alki Beach & Golden Gardens

Visit our reservation site here to view availability and reserve a court. Filter the search by the preferred date and time, and all courts that do not have a current reservation on them will pop up. The per court fee is $8/hr., per court. Players must bring their own nets and ball. Courts can be reserved online up to 2 weeks in advance.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

