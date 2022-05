MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an order issued Wednesday, the mental health commitment of Douglas Dunson has been extended another six months, until November 17, 2022. Dunson was scheduled for a mental health status review next week, but on the recommendation of the Alabama Department of Mental Health, that hearing is reset so that Dunson may undergo more evaluation and treatment.

