ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

BMI Pop Awards Honor Veterans Carole Bayer Sager and Mike Stoller as Next Gen of Songwriters Demand Fair Pay

By Shirley Ju
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNqLD_0faY6kBj00

Click here to read the full article.

On Tuesday, May 10th, the 70th annual BMI Pop Awards took over the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Hosted by BMI president and CEO Mike O’Neill and vice president, worldwide creative Barbara Cade, Carole Bayer Sager and Mike Stoller were honored as BMI Icons for their contributions as songwriters — their many credits include such classics as “Don’t Cry Out Loud” and “Hound Dog,” respectively. Both are members of Songwriters Hall of Fame and have enjoyed profitable careers in their craft for decades, as was noted in their BMI presentations. In their honor, Ledisi performed Bayer Sager’s “Nobody Does It Better” and Anderson East delivered a moving rendition of Stoller’s “Stand By Me.”

Additional honors went to Omer Fedi (pictured at top, with Blake Slatkin to his right) and Michael Pollack for pop songwriter of the year, and to Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group for publisher of the year, each representing 28 of 2021’s most performed songs.

But in a room filled with fellow songwriters, composers and music publishers, one question was high on BMI members’ minds: when will the songwriters of today see fair pay for their work and contributions?

Songwriter and producer Oak Felder, who worked on Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me,” shared his thoughts on the topic with Variety . “Songwriters aren’t paid enough and that is something that we have to solve — period, point blank,” said Felder on the red carpet. “Songwriters get together and they help make these bodies of work — and if it doesn’t get used or it doesn’t do well, you don’t get paid. At the end of the day, I want all songwriters to be able to have a livable wage. That’s something that I’m definitely focused on making sure happens.”

Jozzy, who co-wrote on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” and is currently working on Diddy’s new project (which was recently announced as a project on Motown with Love Records ), said: “You know how they treat songwriters. The most pressing energy, the elephant in the room is they really don’t give songwriters the same love they give producers. But I’m helping with that change along with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, we’re all a part of making a change. Definitely songwriters don’t get the respect that they deserve financially and vocally.”

When asked what needs to happen, Jozzy added: “We have to make artists feel comfortable to write with songwriters. The stigma, especially in rap, is that you’re not credible, but we need to show the fans. The fans need to know we don’t write these guys’ verses. It’s the collaboration, but it starts with the fans to teach them, because everybody is ignorant to what a songwriter is. It starts with the business. The business is more writers need front ends, like every producer does.”

SlimXX, a writer, producer and hype-man for Machine Gun Kelly, revealed he’s part of a committee similar to the 100 Percenters, which has been advocating for songwriters’ rights. “We’re all fighting for the same thing,” he said. “Within the last week, in the next term, we’ll be seeing a 32% raise. We’re doing a really good job. It’s a new term that they do every five years, but we fought and now songwriters will be receiving an extra 33% raise in the next year.” SlimXX was referencing ongoing negotiations with the Copyright Royalty Board.

Michael Pollack, who worked on “Holy” and “Anyone” for Justin Bieber , described the current situation as the “wild wild west.”

“The most pressing issue is songwriters not being able to stand up for themselves and it’s not their fault,” said Pollack. “Songwriters would stand up for themselves if there was the opportunity, and there isn’t right now. Some people are trying to make that happen, but until there’s some moves made from rooms that you can’t be in, songwriters are waiting to all come together. And they’re ready, it’s just that they can’t now. Everything needs to be more organized and structured for songwriters, in my opinion.”

As for the artists who are most exciting the industry in 2022: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and the Weeknd were high on people’s lists.

Pollack, who spent two days working with Lil Nas X, offered his take. “He’s an icon,” said Pollack. “He sees so far beyond what he’s already done and what he’s going to do. He’s a visionary. I don’t think there’s a song he could do that wouldn’t feel authentic to him because he is music. He’s so fucking dope.”

As a fellow gay man, Pollack added that he identifies with the message. “[Nas] gets pushback because he’s crossing lines that should’ve been crossed a long time ago,” Pollack said. “He’s brave enough to cross them and that’s really fucking dope.”

Producer, engineer and mixer Roy Lenzo, who worked on Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” “among other projects, agreed. “He’s pushing boundaries,” said Lenzo. “He’s doing what people have never done before in our generation. He’s the leader of all these new people that are going to be up and coming. He inspires everybody.”

Added Daniel Baptiste, one half of production team Take A Daytrip, who’s also worked on “Montero” and “Industry Baby”: “He’s fearless. That’s the most important thing when creating, just to be fearless. It’s inspiring to be around someone that’s like that.”

When asked his favorite song of 2022, Lenzo responded: “Probably ‘First Class’ by Jack Harlow. I hear that everywhere. I hear it everywhere and have to support my homie Jasper that worked on it.”

The Weeknd was named as a dream collaborator for several in attendance.

Said David Stewart, who worked on BTS’ “Dynamite”: “Listen, you’ve got the Weeknd who’s coming out naturally, stepping out and being ambitious. Going into conceptual ideas, whether it be albums, outfits, everything. For me, that feels groundbreaking.”

Iann Dior, who was an honoree for pop song of the year — “Mood” by 24kGoldn — sharing the recognition with Omer Fedi, KBeaZy and Blake Slatkin, also sang the praises of the Weeknd: “What he’s doing right now is amazing,” said Dior. “I always look forward to what he’s coming out with next.”

Despite the lingering uneasiness about COVID, the BMI Pop Awards drew a number of notable celebrity attendees, including Courteney Cox, who accompanied her significant other, songwriter Johnny McDaid, and Addison Rae, representing as Omer Fedi’s girlfriend.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series ‘Tulsa King’ Casts Garrett Hedlund (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Garrett Hedlund has joined the cast of the Sylverster Stallone-led Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well...
TULSA, OK
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Mom+Pop and Exceleration Music Strike Financial Alliance

Click here to read the full article. Leading indie record label Mom+Pop Music — home to Courtney Barnett, Porter Robinson, Madeon and many others — and the Exceleration Music venture have agreed to a strategic financial alliance that provides the label with the ability to expand its scope of operations, including new signings. Exceleration has made an investment in the label’s catalog and will be providing resources to help power the label’s new release program; Mom+Pop will continue to be solely owned and operated by partners Michael Goldstone and Thaddeus Rudd. Upcoming releases include Beach Bunny, Caamp, Ashe, Orion Sun, FKJ, Seb, and...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Teen Wolf’ Movie at Paramount+ Adds Original Star Tyler Hoechlin

Click here to read the full article. Derek Hale is back. Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his “Teen Wolf” character in Paramount+’s upcoming “Teen Wolf The Movie.” Hoechlin will also serve as a producer on the film, as will co-star Tyler Posey. In the film, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” according to the official logline. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Carole Bayer Sager
Person
Justin Tranter
Person
Julia Michaels
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music Industry#Bmi#Music Group#Bmi Icons#Songwriters Hall Of Fame#Bayer#Anderson East#Sony Music Publishing
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Joan Jett on Owning Her Bad Reputation: ‘I Always Wore It as a Badge of Honor’

Click here to read the full article. When Rolling Stone asks Joan Jett about memorable advice she’s received over the years, she cites a time when she was hanging out with Robert Plant. After mentioning the singer’s name, she pauses. “Of the Led Zeppelin gang,” she adds. “For the younger people that don’t know Robert Plant.” Jett recalls being on tour in England with the Runaways in the Seventies, when the band asked Plant how they could commemorate their trek overseas. “He said [Zeppelin] would collect hotel room keys, and you could show people where you were,” she says. “When it...
MUSIC
Variety

Emmy Rossum Shares What Tips L.A. Billboard Icon Angelyne Gave Her Ahead of New Series

Click here to read the full article. Most Angelenos know the Billboard Queen, Angelyne. The enigmatic human Barbie, self-described as a “Rorschach test in pink,” has been a mainstay of Los Angeles culture ever since billboards bearing her face and name began popping up throughout the city in 1984. She’s frequently spotted driving around L.A. in her signature pink Corvette, selling merchandise out of her trunk and charging $20 for a photograph. Notoriously private about her true identity (although she has run for office more than once), she re-entered the spotlight in 2017, when a Hollywood Reporter exposé revealed her to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy