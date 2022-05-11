Why Sicily’s Diverse Locations Enticed Projects Like ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Cyrano’

Click here to read the full article.

For some cinephiles, Sicily may still conjure images from “The Godfather” franchise, but the Italian isle has long moved on.

When you see Sicily on screen these days in movies and TV series made for global audiences, the narratives now seldom involve Cosa Nostra tropes as they once used to. What’s taking precedence for producers now is the sheer beauty of the Sicilian landscape in its plethora of forms.

“For decades Sicily was where you would come to film stories that were centered around the Mafia and organized crime; but now this is changing,” says Sicilian Film Commission chief Nicola Tarantino. He notes that only 10% of the roughly 45 projects supported by the commission last year have anything to do with the mob.

While the crime angle may have boosted Sicily’s profile as a location, productions that chose the island for filming are just “less and less interested in this theme,” Tarantino says. Instead, Sicily is gaining traction as a filming location just as it’s also becoming one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, especially for U.S. travelers.

“American audiences have seen everything there is to see in Tuscany,” Tarantino points out. And now audiences have a craving to see different sides of Sicily. So international producers are keen to imagine new narratives set there, because from a purely commercial standpoint they are following this tourist trend.

Case in point is the second season of Mike White’s satirical HBO show “The White Lotus,” which filmed earlier this year in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. The Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace hotel is standing in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels.

Speaking with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Taormina mayor Mario Bolognari proudly considers the fact that “White Lotus” chose Sicily as “a great signal of economic recovery following the COVID crisis that will yield a significant return for Taormina’s image around the world.”

Other standout U.S. productions lured to the island recently include a portion of “Indiana Jones 5,” which line producer Marco Valerio Pugini says shot in Sicily for five weeks last year with a 1,000-strong crew in locations comprising the ancient Greek city of Siracusa, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, and in the picturesque seaside town of Cefalù, while using the port city of Trapani as its base.

“We have locations ranging from the snow-capped peak of Mt. Etna [which is Europe’s most active volcano] and nature preserves, to ancient temples and artifacts, but also industrial archeology: any type of story can find its setting here,” says Tarantino.

Sicily’s location diversity ranges from seaside vistas and beaches, rugged mountains, volcanoes, pastures, fields and salt mines to ancient villages, temples and churches. But it also features bustling cities, ports, factories and more modern architecture: they are all becoming part of the isle’s on-screen allure.

Tarantino is particularly proud that he managed to attract the entire six-week shoot of Belgium-based U.S. director Jessica Woodworth’s “Fortress,” an upcoming drama starring Geraldine Chaplin and Dutch actor Jonas Smulders. It’s adapted from Italian writer Dino Buzzati’s 1940 surreal anti-war novel “The Tartar Steppe,” about a young military officer dispatched to an isolated fort overlooking a vast desert where he and several soldiers wait seemingly in vain for an enemy to strike.

“Fortress,” which is now a Belgium-Italy co-production, was initially supposed to shoot in Armenia. Tarantino lured the production to Sicily by offering the use of a gigantic, uncompleted cement dam outside the town of Blufi, near Palermo, as a location, as well as Mt. Etna and some deep white caves and stone quarries outside the village of Melilli, near Siracusa. These sites turned out to be a perfect fit with the director’s vision for the pic that is shot in black-and-white on Super 16mm film.

Similarly, director Joe Wright picked the 17th century baroque town of Noto, and also Mt. Etna, to shoot MGM’s “Cyrano,” his adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” toplining Peter Dinklage. The city of Noto itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1693 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, he said.

“I had a clear idea of how to make the film,” Wright pointed out in the pic’s production notes. “I knew where and how and what it would look like. I knew what it was about. I could see it. I was very excited. We would create our own bubble on the island of Sicily.”

Wright noted that he planned for the first three acts of the film’s five-act structure to be shot in Noto where he used “every nook and cranny of that incredible place.”

“We would transport our audience to a place where life was beautiful again,” he said.

“And then we would hard-cut to Mt. Etna, a live volcano, and shoot the war sequence at 16,000 feet above sea level,” a feat the director calls “certainly the most practically challenging choice of my career.”