ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Sicily’s Diverse Locations Enticed Projects Like ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Cyrano’

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RO2Kq_0faY6hXY00

Click here to read the full article.

For some cinephiles, Sicily may still conjure images from “The Godfather” franchise, but the Italian isle has long moved on.

When you see Sicily on screen these days in movies and TV series made for global audiences, the narratives now seldom involve Cosa Nostra tropes as they once used to. What’s taking precedence for producers now is the sheer beauty of the Sicilian landscape in its plethora of forms.

“For decades Sicily was where you would come to film stories that were centered around the Mafia and organized crime; but now this is changing,” says Sicilian Film Commission chief Nicola Tarantino. He notes that only 10% of the roughly 45 projects supported by the commission last year have anything to do with the mob.

While the crime angle may have boosted Sicily’s profile as a location, productions that chose the island for filming are just “less and less interested in this theme,” Tarantino says. Instead, Sicily is gaining traction as a filming location just as it’s also becoming one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, especially for U.S. travelers.

“American audiences have seen everything there is to see in Tuscany,” Tarantino points out. And now audiences have a craving to see different sides of Sicily. So international producers are keen to imagine new narratives set there, because from a purely commercial standpoint they are following this tourist trend.

Case in point is the second season of Mike White’s satirical HBO show “The White Lotus,” which filmed earlier this year in the Sicilian resort town of Taormina. The Four Seasons’ San Domenico Palace hotel is standing in for White’s fictional luxury chain of White Lotus hotels.

Speaking with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Taormina mayor Mario Bolognari proudly considers the fact that “White Lotus” chose Sicily as “a great signal of economic recovery following the COVID crisis that will yield a significant return for Taormina’s image around the world.”

Other standout U.S. productions lured to the island recently include a portion of “Indiana Jones 5,” which line producer Marco Valerio Pugini says shot in Sicily for five weeks last year with a 1,000-strong crew in locations comprising the ancient Greek city of Siracusa, which is a Unesco World Heritage site, and in the picturesque seaside town of Cefalù, while using the port city of Trapani as its base.

“We have locations ranging from the snow-capped peak of Mt. Etna [which is Europe’s most active volcano] and nature preserves, to ancient temples and artifacts, but also industrial archeology: any type of story can find its setting here,” says Tarantino.

Sicily’s location diversity ranges from seaside vistas and beaches, rugged mountains, volcanoes, pastures, fields and salt mines to ancient villages, temples and churches. But it also features bustling cities, ports, factories and more modern architecture: they are all becoming part of the isle’s on-screen allure.

Tarantino is particularly proud that he managed to attract the entire six-week shoot of Belgium-based U.S. director Jessica Woodworth’s “Fortress,” an upcoming drama starring Geraldine Chaplin and Dutch actor Jonas Smulders. It’s adapted from Italian writer Dino Buzzati’s 1940 surreal anti-war novel “The Tartar Steppe,” about a young military officer dispatched to an isolated fort overlooking a vast desert where he and several soldiers wait seemingly in vain for an enemy to strike.

“Fortress,” which is now a Belgium-Italy co-production, was initially supposed to shoot in Armenia. Tarantino lured the production to Sicily by offering the use of a gigantic, uncompleted cement dam outside the town of Blufi, near Palermo, as a location, as well as Mt. Etna and some deep white caves and stone quarries outside the village of Melilli, near Siracusa. These sites turned out to be a perfect fit with the director’s vision for the pic that is shot in black-and-white on Super 16mm film.

Similarly, director Joe Wright picked the 17th century baroque town of Noto, and also Mt. Etna, to shoot MGM’s “Cyrano,” his adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac,” toplining Peter Dinklage. The city of Noto itself, which was rebuilt in the baroque style after a 1693 earthquake, became the primary inspiration for the film’s look and warm color palette, he said.

“I had a clear idea of how to make the film,” Wright pointed out in the pic’s production notes. “I knew where and how and what it would look like. I knew what it was about. I could see it. I was very excited. We would create our own bubble on the island of Sicily.”

Wright noted that he planned for the first three acts of the film’s five-act structure to be shot in Noto where he used “every nook and cranny of that incredible place.”

“We would transport our audience to a place where life was beautiful again,” he said.

“And then we would hard-cut to Mt. Etna, a live volcano, and shoot the war sequence at 16,000 feet above sea level,” a feat the director calls “certainly the most practically challenging choice of my career.”

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Berlin Crystal Bear Winner Rafael Kapelinski Shoots ‘Budapest Diaries’

Click here to read the full article. Rafael Kapelinski’s drama “Budapest Diaries” wrapped shooting in Budapest this week. The Polish-Hungarian coproduction is set in 1981, when the political and economical crisis worsened in Poland, and many people travelled to Hungary where the repression was less severe, according to Film New Europe. Kapelinski is a London-based writer-director, a graduate of the U.K.’s National Film and Television School and the London Film School. In 2017 he was awarded the Crystal Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for his debut feature “Butterfly Kisses,” a British production. “Budapest Diaries,” written by Kapelinski, tells a touching story...
MOVIES
Variety

Wattpad Webtoon, Italy’s Leone Film Group Forge Slate Pact Following ‘The Bad Boy’s Girl’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the user-generated fiction entertainment outfit, and Italy’s Leone Film Group have announced a deal to co-develop a slate of films for the Italian and international marketplace based on original fiction stories from Wattpad. The pact is an expansion of their previously announced deal to make a film based on Blair Holden’s “The Bad Boy’s Girl,” which is among the most popular stories on the storytelling platform. Australian writer Hannah Lehman, whose series “Two Sides,” released under Snapchat’s ‘Snap Originals’ in 2019, started out with a self-made pilot and reached 6.5 million views...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes’ Doc Day Lineup Includes Discussions on ‘Polaris,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ Indian Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Docs sidebar of the Cannes Film Market has announced the lineup of its annual Doc Day, which takes place on May 24. The day will open with a morning session dedicated to ACID Cannes 2022 title “Polaris,” described by organizers as “a creative and human journey interwoven with uncompromising, gentle and bold filmmaking by a woman filmmaker, set against the backdrop of the Arctic.” Entitled “A Producing Journey,” the session will bring together Marion Schmidt, the co-founder of Cannes Docs partner DAE (Documentary Association of Europe), director Ainara Vera and producers...
MOVIES
veranda.com

Is Sicily the Underrated Wine Capital of the World?

When oenophiles think about Italy, it is almost second nature to think about the wine varieties associated with each region. Piedmont has barolo. Tuscany has Chianti. But, when thinking about Sicily, many are left questioning what its hallmark drink is. Trent Stewart, co-owner of Golden Age Wine in Birmingham, Alabama, would tell any wine enthusiasts there's a better question to ask though—what wine doesn't Sicily have?
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geraldine Chaplin
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Joe Wright
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
Travel + Leisure

Here's Why a River Cruise Is the Perfect Way to Ease Back Into European Travel

Standing on my private balcony as the AmaSiena navigated the mist-cloaked Rhine River, I had a postcard view of the pastoral German countryside. Terraces of dew-drenched greenery rose to meet a stone-gray sky. Punctuating this tableau was a procession of castles, the sort of soaring medieval fortresses I'd previously only seen on jigsaw-puzzle boxes. One, crowned with a series of ink-black towers, looked straight out of a fairy tale. This was like no other cruise I'd ever been on — and I've been on my fair share, 30 at last count, almost all of them in the Caribbean.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicily#Italian#Mafia#Sicilian Film Commission#American
Robb Report

After a Massive Renovation, the First-Ever Hotel on the Island of Capri Will Relaunch in July

Click here to read the full article. Last year, Robb Report exclusively revealed that Capri’s famed Hotel La Palma had been acquired by Oetker Collection. Fast forward a year or so, and the German hotel group has now announced that it will officially open doors to the reimagined resort—its first Italian property—on July 1. Considered as the glamorous island’s first-ever hotel, Hotel La Palma was originally built in 1822, and operated throughout the Amalfi Coast’s la dolce vita heyday. Since being acquired, the hotel has been transformed by Oetker and its property owners, the Reuben Brothers. The now 50-room getaway is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Architectural icons: An Art Deco tour of northern France

Having been bombed heavily during the First World War, le nord is a region that really embraced the urge to rebuild and be reborn during the subsequent annees folles (the “mad years”, France’s answer to the Roaring Twenties). Today, Art Deco still evokes the glamour and optimism of the 1920s, sandwiched between two catastrophic wars – a time when, for a short spell at least, life felt good. Four must-see landmarksLa Piscine, Roubaix What’s that? You’ve a weak spot for jaw-droppingly beautiful buildings with a socialist heart that have been renovated into art galleries? Well, that’s gloriously niche, but...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Best hotels in Stockholm 2022: Where to stay for location and character

Open, modern and diverse, yet still with an eye to preserving spots like the historic Gamla Stan district, Stockholm combines both old-world European splendour and clean contemporary design. Here, you’ll find a palace and museums cosied up to trendy vegan restaurants committed to sourcing local produce and beautiful minimalist souvenirs that are too good to give away. The best hotels in Stockholm are:Best for design lovers: Hotel Skeppsholmen, Booking.comBest for fitness fanatics: Downtown Camper by Scandic, Booking.comBest for a boutique experience: Ett Hem, Booking.comBest for romance: The Rival, Booking.comBest for budget travellers: Motel L, Booking.comBest for urban cool: Story Hotel,...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Become a fan of Vietnam! Echoes of the bitter conflict are as poignant as ever, but today this Far East icon is alive with buzzy cities, welcoming locals and a sublime coastline

The rooftop bar of Ho Chi Minh City’s Hotel des Arts: the music is surging and the in-crowd is here to see and be seen. Soignee young women are in Audrey Hepburn-style LBDs; their would-be beaux sharp-suited and even more sharply coiffed. Then, enter two superannuated British tourists. We...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

A&E Networks Launches History Channel-Branded Travel Program With Trips Beginning in 2022

Click here to read the full article. A+E Networks has partnered with educational travel provider Academic Travel Abroad to launch History Travel, a new program offering a series of domestic and international trips inspired by world history. Under the multi-year agreement, A+E and Academic Travel Abroad are designing tours that will be led by historians and local experts approved by the History Channel, allowing travelers to experience historical places and bring context to the events and cultures that have shaped the present day. The program is an ambitious move for A+E and especially unprecedented for a network brand. At the same time,...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

‘Zorro’ Amazon Series Casts ‘Elite’ Star Miguel Bernardeau, Renata Notni (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Miguel Bernardeau, Guzmán in Netflix smash hit “Elite,” and Mexico’s Renata Notni will head the cast of “Zorro,” a reboot series from Los Angeles-based Secuoya Studios and John Gertz that will stream in exclusivity on Amazon’s Prime Video in the U.S., Latin America and Spain.  The flagship series at Secuoya Studios, “Zorro,” a modern take on the hero, is directed by Javier Quintas, whose credits include episodes of “Money Heist” and “Sky Rojo,” and Miguel Angel Vivas, a director on “Locked Up” and “Unauthorized Living.” Written by Carlos Portela (“Hierro,” “Velvet Collection”), the 10...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Here be serpents … a coastal Essex that time forgot

The fleshy leaves of sea purslane brush our ankles as we pass a weatherboard cottage and walk the path, through the saltings, to the jetty at Alresford Creek, a waterside hamlet tucked away on the edge of the Essex coast near Colchester. An oystercatcher guards the entrance to the broken-down pier, its timbers slowly melting into the mudflats. On the far bank, a lapwing is tumbling above the marshes and a nightingale sings in the scrub. Even on this bright, spring day, it is easy to see why Alresford Creek was chosen for the filming of The Essex Serpent, a new Apple TV series starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling book. This place feels remote, cut off from the outside world. In 1893, when the story is set, tales of serpents winding their way through the broken boat timbers and sucking teenagers into the ooze must have felt more real to villagers than news of scientific discoveries from distant cities.
ANIMALS
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy