Family Relationships

I’m a mum-of-five at 29 after having surprise QUINTUPLETS – nappies cost a fortune, we have to accept donations

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has become an instant mum-of-five at the age of 29 after having surprise quintuplets.

Brenda Raymundo, from Texas, revealed she was shocked to learn that she was expecting five children after undergoing fertility treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eC5rd_0faY6d0e00
Brenda Raymundo gave birth to quintuplets last year after undergoing fertility treatment Credit: BRENDA RAYMUMDO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPjd0_0faY6d0e00
Brenda and husband Alejandro Ibarra love being parents to five babies Credit: BRENDA RAYMUMDO

The news was also a surprise to staff, as there have only been five cases of quintuplets in the history of Brenda’s hospital, Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Her babies Amara, Humberto, Leilany, Antonio “Tony” and Alejandro “Alex” arrived on May 17 last year.

The tots spent a few weeks in incubators and were fed with Brenda’s milk and some provided by donors.

Each day, Brenda and husband Alejandro Ibarra - both originally from Mexico - went to visit their babies, and were able to eventually take them home one by one.

By July 30, all five of the babies were safely at home, and it’s safe to say the couple must have their hands full.

Despite this, Brenda told Dallas News: “I really think they’re calm babies, they’re not hard work.”

She has also launched her own TikTok account that documents her life as a mum of quintuplets, and has racked up 250,000 followers and 3 million likes.

Thankfully, Brenda’s mum María Acosta, 49, is on hand to help her, and two babies sleep with her and the other three sleep with Brenda and her husband.

All of the five tots, apart from Alex, fall asleep around 9pm and miraculously sleep until 10am the following morning.

Brenda said: “Yes, they get annoyed like any normal child, when they’re hungry or sleepy, but I expected it to be more work.”

Grandma Maria says each baby has developed their own personality already, with Amara and Leilany being detail-oriented and liking books; Alex being more attached and liking cuddles; Tony being prone to picking fights; and Humberto being the explorer.

Dad Alejandro, who is self-employed buying and selling used cars and metal, said: “This is a beautiful experience that I never could have imagined.

“It’s something very unexpected, and difficult, and it gets even harder.”

The family added that one of the biggest expenses of having five kids is the nappies, and they gladly accept donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UKizm_0faY6d0e00
There have only been five cases of quintuplets in the history of Brenda’s hospital, Parkland Memorial Hospital Credit: BRENDA RAYMUMDO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agnri_0faY6d0e00
Amara, Humberto, Leilany, Antonio 'Tony' and Alejandro 'Alex' arrived on May 17 last year Credit: BRENDA RAYMUMDO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AsEG_0faY6d0e00
The family added that one of the biggest expenses of having five kids is the nappies, and they gladly accept donations Credit: @ibarraquintss/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQmeI_0faY6d0e00
She has also launched her own TikTok account that documents her life as a mum of quintuplets Credit: @ibarraquintss/Tiktok

Comments

magdolna helderman
2d ago

Don’t seems like they need help. I had my tweens and my daughter worked in the full time job. I made it. The fourth child was my husband.

Reply
5
