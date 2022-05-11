Sydney Film Festival Sets Full Program for In-Person Rebound

Click here to read the full article.

The Sydney Film Festival has completed the selection for its first full in-person edition in three years with a strong Australian lineup and a smattering of Cannes titles. The 2022 edition runs June 8 – 19, 2022.

After COVID disruptions saw the 2021 edition delayed from June until November, it has been a quick six-month turnaround to return the 2022 festival to its regular winter slot. The festival will present over 200 films from over 64 countries, including 27 world premieres.

Australian films play throughout. The international competition, which comes with a A$60,000 ($41,700) cash prize, includes two local entries: artist Del Kathryn Barton ’s feature directorial debut “Blaze”; and Goran Stolevski’s supernatural tale “You Won’t Be Alone.” They will compete with films direct from Cannes including Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” Davy Chou’s “All the People I’ll Never Be” and Emin Alper’s political thriller “Burning Days.”

The festival also hosts world premieres of Australian documentaries including Penny McDonald’s intimate portrait “Audrey Napanangka” and Jason van Genderen’s “Everybody’s Oma,” a tribute to his mother who became an internet sensation.

Other local titles are: “Evicted! A Modern Romance,” a comedy about Sydney housemates on the verge of losing their home, and Macario De Souza’s (“Bra Boys” ) “6 Festivals,” a celebration of friendship amidst the Australian music festival scene.

There is also a showcase for other Australian directors – Gracie Otto’s debut feature “Seriously Red” about a Dolly Parton impersonator, starring Rose Byrne, and Sophie Hyde’s “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” with Emma Thompson – which will both play as special presentations at the historic State Theatre. The same venue will also host: Sundance hit, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” with Dakota Johnson and “The Forgiven” with Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes.

Other world premiers include New Zealand absurdist comedy “ Nude Tuesday ” and Indian magical realist drama “Fairy Folk.”

“It’s a joy to return the festival to its traditional dates, bringing with it the return of international filmmakers to present their films, in-person parties, talks and a range of activities,” said festival director Nashen Moodley.