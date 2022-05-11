ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sydney Film Festival Sets Full Program for In-Person Rebound

By Katherine Tulich
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnJOA_0faY6YXt00

Click here to read the full article.

The Sydney Film Festival has completed the selection for its first full in-person edition in three years with a strong Australian lineup and a smattering of Cannes titles. The 2022 edition runs June 8 – 19, 2022.

After COVID disruptions saw the 2021 edition delayed from June until November, it has been a quick six-month turnaround to return the 2022 festival to its regular winter slot. The festival will present over 200 films from over 64 countries, including 27 world premieres.

Australian films play throughout. The international competition, which comes with a A$60,000 ($41,700) cash prize, includes two local entries: artist Del Kathryn Barton ’s feature directorial debut “Blaze”; and Goran Stolevski’s supernatural tale “You Won’t Be Alone.” They will compete with films direct from Cannes including Lukas Dhont’s “Close,” Davy Chou’s “All the People I’ll Never Be” and Emin Alper’s political thriller “Burning Days.”

The festival also hosts world premieres of Australian documentaries including Penny McDonald’s intimate portrait “Audrey Napanangka” and Jason van Genderen’s “Everybody’s Oma,” a tribute to his mother who became an internet sensation.

Other local titles are: “Evicted! A Modern Romance,” a comedy about Sydney housemates on the verge of losing their home, and Macario De Souza’s (“Bra Boys” ) “6 Festivals,” a celebration of friendship amidst the Australian music festival scene.

There is also a showcase for other Australian directors – Gracie Otto’s debut feature “Seriously Red” about a Dolly Parton impersonator, starring Rose Byrne, and Sophie Hyde’s “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande,” with Emma Thompson – which will both play as special presentations at the historic State Theatre. The same venue will also host: Sundance hit, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” with Dakota Johnson and “The Forgiven” with Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes.

Other world premiers include New Zealand absurdist comedy “ Nude Tuesday ” and Indian magical realist drama “Fairy Folk.”

“It’s a joy to return the festival to its traditional dates, bringing with it the return of international filmmakers to present their films, in-person parties, talks and a range of activities,” said festival director Nashen Moodley.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Legacies’ Canceled After Four Seasons at CW

Click here to read the full article. “Legacies” has been canceled after four seasons at The CW, Variety has learned. The show is the latest CW drama to get canceled. Previously, the network announced it was not moving ahead with new seasons of the DC shows “Naomi,” “Batwoman,” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as well as “4400,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “In the Dark.” The cancellation of “Legacies” brings the “Vampire Diaries” universe to a close at The CW. “The Vampire Diaries” ran from 2009-2017 at the network, while the spinoff “The Originals” aired from 2013-2018. “Legacies” debuted in 2018. “Legacies” was set...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Rossum Shares What Tips L.A. Billboard Icon Angelyne Gave Her Ahead of New Series

Click here to read the full article. Most Angelenos know the Billboard Queen, Angelyne. The enigmatic human Barbie, self-described as a “Rorschach test in pink,” has been a mainstay of Los Angeles culture ever since billboards bearing her face and name began popping up throughout the city in 1984. She’s frequently spotted driving around L.A. in her signature pink Corvette, selling merchandise out of her trunk and charging $20 for a photograph. Notoriously private about her true identity (although she has run for office more than once), she re-entered the spotlight in 2017, when a Hollywood Reporter exposé revealed her to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gracie Otto
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Davy Chou
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
Android Police

The best action films on Netflix this May

Netflix has a host of great action movies, including quite a few the streaming giant has produced themselves. Not all of them are gems, though, so we've taken the time to round up a few of the best action movies on Netflix so you can get right to the good stuff.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Sydney Film Festival#Sydney Festival#Australian#Covid
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Camila Mendes To Exec Produce & Star Opposite Rudy Mancuso In His Rom-Com ‘Música’ For Amazon Studios, Wonderland Sound And Vision

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Camila Mendes (Riverdale) has signed on to star opposite Rudy Mancuso in the film Música, which he is directing for Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vision. The Prime Video title going into production this summer is billed as a fresh spin on the rom-com. It follows a young man (Mancuso), plagued by the music in his head, who has to come to terms with an uncertain future while balancing love, family and Brazilian culture in Newark, New Jersey. It’s the latest romance to come from Wonderland, on the heels of its success with...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen in Netflix’s ‘Operation Mincemeat’: Film Review

While traditional American war films tend to lean hard into valor, sacrifice and vigorous patriotism, the British equivalent more often favors heart and faith, duty and stiff-upper-lip resolve, especially in the country’s rich library of home-front dramas. Audiences with affection for the latter will enjoy John Madden’s Operation Mincemeat, a gripping account of an elaborate World War II espionage deception that helped turn the tide for the Allied Forces in Europe. A far more decorous affair than its macho-burger title would suggest, this is a classy production with a first-rate ensemble cast, splicing the story’s intrigue with a poignant vein...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy