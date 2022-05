More than 40 people, including a few in strollers, either walked or were strolled from the former YMCA building on Pensacola Avenue, to Tom Byrne Park, as part of the 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk, held May 7. The walk was organized by Marlo Young, who heads up the county school system’s mental health programs and services. Young and others, who also manned an information booth at Mayfest, were escorted by Police Chief Chuck Brooks, Emergency Services Chaplain Tom Tschida and Sheriff Heath Jackson. A city police officer brought up the rear.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO