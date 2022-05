MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Counties throughout the state took part in hurricane drills today as they prepare for the upcoming hurricane season. Emergency operations at the state and county levels were testing the unified plan in place that allows for communication between all partners. Mobile county EMA Deputy Director Mike Evans and staff tracked a simulated Category 4 hurricane today heading straight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. “The actual exercise is being driven by the National Weather Service office here in Mobile. The meteorologists there are pushing us through this hurricane time line and then based on the time line and the changes and the surge and the category and the wind then we’re doing our preliminary planning of who we would want to bring into the EOC when would the evacuation take place working with the local officials and the governor’s office,” says Evans.

