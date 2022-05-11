ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Shorts Will Let You Green-Screen Yourself Into Clips From Other YouTube Videos

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

YouTube has hatched a new way to spur content production for YouTube Shorts , its TikTok-like short form video feature: The video giant is launching Green Screen, which lets creators use clips from the billions of videos on YouTube as the background for their Shorts.

With Green Screen, YouTube Shorts creators will be able to remix up to 60 seconds of video (or audio only) from any eligible on-demand YouTube video or other YouTube Short — as long as the original creator has granted permission to do so and the video isn’t flagged for copyright violations.

The creative tool is YouTube’s latest effort to compete with TikTok, which popularized the short-form video format and counts more than 1 billion monthly active users. YouTube Shorts has boomed in popularity and now averages more than 30 billion daily views , up more than fourfold from 6.5 billion a year ago, Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors last month.

For now, YouTube isn’t compensating the original video creators if their material is remixed into a Shorts video. “While remixes of a source creator’s content will not earn them revenue at this time, it will bring new opportunities for their content to help find a new audience through the fresh and creative takes of the Shorts community,” a spokesperson told Variety . Whenever a new Short is created from your own channel’s content, it will be attributed back to your original video with a link in the Shorts player.

Currently, revenue shared with YouTube Shorts creators runs through the platform’s YouTube Shorts Fund, which pays out bonuses based on engagement . Similarly, Snap’s Snapchat Spotlight pays creators based on the popularity of their videos.

YouTube is “still working on the long-term monetization model for Shorts,” the rep noted, and is in the midst of testing out ad formats . Meanwhile, TikTok is in the earliest stages of implementing an ad-revenue-sharing program with creators .

The Green Screen feature for YouTube Shorts will begin rolling out on the YouTube iOS app today and will be expanded to the Android version in “the coming months.” As YouTube has noted before, creators who don’t want their long-form content to be remixed by others on Shorts can opt out.

Creators can use the YouTube Shorts Green Screen feature with any photo or video from their own camera roll as well. To use Green Screen, select “Create > Green Screen” on the menu of options under the video you’re watching (or press the three-dot menu in the Shorts player and select “Green Screen”).

Last month, YouTube Shorts introduced a remix feature called Cut, which allows creators to select a one- to five-second clip from any eligible YouTube video or Short to use in original Shorts content. That is now available to everyone on the YouTube app on iOS and in the coming months it will roll out for Android.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Wondery, Amazon Music Unveil Upcoming Podcast Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Music and Wondery, the indie podcast studio Amazon snapped up last year, have assembled a diverse lineup of series in development for 2022 and beyond. “This slate provides a lot of shows that are building on our past successes and driving into new areas,” Marshall Lewy, chief content officer for Wondery and Amazon Music. Debuting later this month from Amazon Music is “The Lead Starting Five,” a daily sports podcast from the creators of the award-winning podcast “The Lead” that will cover the five top sports stories in a 10-minute show. The longer-form “The...
MUSIC
Variety

Netflix Updates Corporate Culture Memo, Adding Anti-Censorship Section and a Vow to ‘Spend Our Members’ Money Wisely’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix loves to tout its culture of avoiding rules and minimizing corporate red tape. But of course, the company does have operating guidelines, famously detailed in the Netflix Culture document posted on its website. Co-founder Reed Hastings even wrote a 2020 book elaborating on the principles, titled “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention.” Now Netflix is publishing an update to its corporate culture memo for the first time in nearly five years, a copy of which Variety obtained exclusively ahead of its release Thursday. The last major update was in 2017,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Sundar Pichai
TechCrunch

YouTube Shorts gains a TikTok-like ‘Green Screen’ feature

The feature joins a number of other effects available now to YouTube Shorts creators, including the appearance-smoothing Retouch feature; a Lighting feature to boost dark environments; an Align feature that aligns the subject from the last frame of a video with a new video; a text and timeline editor to add messages over top videos; various video filters; and, most recently, Cut — the tool that effectively made all of YouTube’s public content possible Shorts material.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
frontofficesports.com

The Power of Short Form Video

46% of self-identified TikTok users said they use social media to stay up to date with sports highlights. Currently, over 40% of Gen Z spends more than three hours a day on TikTok. TikTok’s ad revenue is expected to triple this year to $11.6B surpassing Twitter and Snapchat combined.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Creators#The Shorts#Tiktok#Alphabet Google
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Change Your Netflix Region to See the Hundreds of Shows & Movies Not in the US

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been a loyal Netflix subscribers for years, you may not know that there’s a way to change your Netflix region to watch shows and movies in the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, The Netherland and more countries that aren’t available in the United States. Netflix launched in 1997 as a mail-based rental service for movies and TV shows. It transitioned to streaming in 2007 before launching its first original TV show, House of Cards, in 2016. Since then, Netflix has produced hundreds of original TV shows and movies, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Ozark,...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
INTERNET
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy