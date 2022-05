The Lander City Council met Tuesday evening and opening the meeting were two proclamations read by Mayor Monte Richardson. First, was the Parks to Kids Day. Whereas on May 22, 2022, the 12th annual Kids to Parks day will be held. The day is set aside for families to take kids to the parks in Fremont County to enjoy the outdoors and experience the magnificent gift of nature that is all around us.

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO