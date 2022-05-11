ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, TX

LCRA awards $50,000 grant to Water Valley VFD

 2 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be able to purchase a new 4,000-gallon water tanker truck, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority. The Community Development Partnership Program grant, along with approximately $287,000 in matching funds from the department,...

