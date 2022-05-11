ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Started as a Joke’: Utah Couple Charged with Child Abuse After 11-Year-Old Shows Teacher Video of Younger Brothers Tied Up With Boxes on Their Heads

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
A woman and man in Utah are facing felony child abuse charges over alleged conduct that local law enforcement is at a loss to describe. “It is a disturbing case,” Tooele Police Department Lieutenant Jeremy Hansen recently told Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV. “It’s not something we would generally run...

Julie Peretti
1d ago

So let’s keep having children!! They shouldn’t have a goldfish let alone children!!! Happened all the time, funny the parents will be treated better in prison than they treated their kids! Another ✔️ in the abortion choice column

Katie Short
2d ago

I don’t understand why the two abused boys were separated from their siblings and relatives. They are traumatized as it is. By singling them out you will only make them feel more negative about it all. They will think they did something wrong, they are not lived, & that they deserved this. They will think their siblings matter more than they do etc. it saddens me.

David Hobbs
2d ago

this is another example of destroying the American dream.kids are not taught to respect one another, love for God and country. over many years this country has been converted into a pagonic country. Satan is taking control. it's time for a great reckoning. I pray for Americans and Christians across the world. keep us safe and let us recognize what is going on and not be blinded by Satan's deceit. in Jesus's name. SO BE IT.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

