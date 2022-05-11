Drew McIntyre Wants WWE To Revive European Championship

Well it’s Friday so here’s to another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight there’s good news, Poochie had to return to her home planet! Charlotte Flair is taking time off in the wake of losing the Smackdown women’s title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and I for one wish her all the best in her marriage and encourage her to take all the time she needs/wants away from wrestling. As for what will be on the show, Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend the women’s tag team titles against Shayna Baszler and Natalya, RKBro will be here to mess with the Usos, and the never ending merry-go-round of New Day vs. the Eastie Boys continues as Kofi Kingston is set to wrestle Butch. Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns needs some direction, and odds are that his next challenger will be Drew McIntyre so if that’s the case we’ll need to see them kick off that kind of program soon. There’s a decent chance we get more from Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, they might remember that Ricochet is the Intercontinental champion, and odds are there will be more from Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Alright, that’s the preamble so let’s see what WWE has in store for us.

