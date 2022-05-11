ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gary’s hosts Dewey Beach Brewfest

By Ryan Mavity
Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary’s in Dewey Beach was the scene of the 11th annual Dewey Beach Brewfest, which brought together local and national breweries to serve good libations and raise money for good causes. Gary’s co-owner Holly Sloniewski said this year’s event raised money for Sean’s House in Newark, a mental...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Dinah Lingo’s Grocery for sale in Rehoboth Beach

For almost 125 years, there has been a market on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and North First Street in Rehoboth Beach bearing the Lingo name. It appears that’s going to change. According to a sign taped to the First Street-facing side of the building (the address is 30...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival to be held in Grove Park May 21

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in Grove Park. The rain date is Sunday, May 22. Artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Cape Gazette

Dogfish hosts Weekend of Compelling Ales and Spirits

After a two-year hiatus, Dogfish Head in Milton brought back one of its signature events May 7: The Weekend of Compelling Ales and Spirits. The event featured 13 Dogfish beers and three cocktail combinations, with each drink paired with food from Dogfish’s kitchen. Many of the beers were specially made for the event, such as Oatmeal Reimagined Reimagined, an oat-based ale; Cantarito Gold, a golden ale with a hint of fruitiness similar to a cocktail; and Quartered and Chunked, a hazy IPA.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Carey to sponsor Children’s Beach House May 23 golf event

Businesswoman, philanthropist and community volunteer Ellison Carey recently presented Children’s Beach House with a gift of $10,000 to become the naming sponsor of the Lewes-based nonprofit’s 2022 charity golf event. Carey has served for many years as event co-chair with fellow Children’s Beach House board member Bernadette “Bernie” Polinski.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Peter Lee Chandler Sr., City of Rehoboth retiree

Peter “Robert” Lee Chandler Sr. passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, God called him home after a lengthy battle of sickness. He was born Monday, Dec. 7, 1942, in Pungoteague, Va., son of the late James Melvin Chandler Sr. and Laura Ann (Ayers) Chandler. Robert accepted the Lord...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Woody’s Dewey Beach as a participant for 2022. Woody’s Dewey Beach specializes in crab cakes, craft cocktails & burgers. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Sierra Nevada#Pint Glass#Depression#Food Drink#House#The Light Foundation#Delaware Brewers Guild
Cape Gazette

Author Kathy Hunt to present cooking demo and discussion May 17

The Lewes Public Library’s Cooks & Books program will welcome author Kathy Hunt for an online cooking demonstration and conversation about her new book “Luscious, Tender, Juicy: Recipes for Perfect Texture in Dinners, Desserts, and More” at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 17. The event is co-sponsored by Edible Delmarva and Browseabout Books.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to host music talk with noted guitarist May 20

The Music School of Delaware and Lewes Public Library invite guests to gather around the library’s fireplace at 7 p.m., Friday, May 20, for a discussion with composer and guitarist J. Andrew Dickenson. Dickenson has been involved with many productions as a performer, composer, music director and arranger. During...
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

Robert Balmer Rayner II, treasured his family

Robert Balmer Rayner II, 98, passed away peacefully Monday, May 9, 2022, among family and the devoted caregivers of Somerset House Assisted Living and VNA Hospice Care in Vero Beach, Fla. Bob was born Sept. 16, 1923, in Wilmington. He attended P.S. Dupont High School, where he excelled in athletics,...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Live Music Wednesday night at Sydney’s - Lisa Miller

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Lisa Miller - Singin’ Keys - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Christine Havrilla - 6 to 8 p.m. Christy Taylor and Friends - 7 to 10 p.m. Pamela Stanley - starting at 7 p.m. Pamala Stanley is an American disco...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael David Lewis, truly loved fishing

Michael David Lewis, 52, of Rehoboth Beach, and formerly of New Castle, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born March 5, 1970, in Wilmington, son of the late Francis and Judith (Bratton) Lewis. Michael graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1988 and the University of Delaware in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes needs Andrew Williams

Please join us Saturday, May 14, in voting to elect Andrew Williams as mayor of Lewes. Andrew was elected to Lewes City Council two years ago. He served as treasurer for a few months and now is deputy mayor of Lewes. A few months ago when Mayor Becker was on medical leave, Andrew provided a steady hand and continuity in leadership of the city. He does not shy away from raising issues, voting in the minority or abstaining when he feels that information is missing or concerns remain about a matter on which a council vote is being taken.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Hope Adele Holloway, devout Christian

Hope Adele (Waples) Holloway, 69, of Greenwood went home to be with the Lord Jesus Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. She was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Lewes, daughter of the late Carroll Waples and Ethel (Butler) Ellis. Hope graduated from Cape Henlopen High School....
GREENWOOD, DE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy