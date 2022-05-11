How Montana ski areas are adapting to the climate crisis

Update: Montana’s Board of Public Education voted unanimously Thursday, May 12, to adopt a series of changes to educator licensing regulations in the state, closing the book on a complex process that began more than a year ago. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen praised the board’s decision in an emailed statement, saying the revisions “will maintain teacher quality while opening the door for the wider recruitment of educators in Montana and across the United States.” Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis, whose organization represents public school employees throughout the state, continued to voice concern to the board that certain changes to licensing requirements will degrade the professional standards applied to Montana teachers.

