Montana State

How Montana ski areas are adapting to the climate crisis

By Gabe Barnard
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 2 days ago
Wet, slushy snow is falling on a spring morning in Bozeman, and Cathy Whitlock, looking out her window, can see a part of Montana’s climate future — one where snowpack vital to the state’s water resources and economy becomes scarce. The morning’s mix of snow and...

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

