How Montana ski areas are adapting to the climate crisis
By Gabe Barnard
Montana Free Press
2 days ago
Wet, slushy snow is falling on a spring morning in Bozeman, and Cathy Whitlock, looking out her window, can see a part of Montana’s climate future — one where snowpack vital to the state’s water resources and economy becomes scarce. The morning’s mix of snow and...
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced Friday that it is seeking another round of pandemic-era food assistance funding from the federal government, reversing a decision the agency made earlier this spring to halt participation in the program. As DPHHS Director Adam Meier informed state lawmakers in...
Update: Montana’s Board of Public Education voted unanimously Thursday, May 12, to adopt a series of changes to educator licensing regulations in the state, closing the book on a complex process that began more than a year ago. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen praised the board’s decision in an emailed statement, saying the revisions “will maintain teacher quality while opening the door for the wider recruitment of educators in Montana and across the United States.” Montana Federation of Public Employees President Amanda Curtis, whose organization represents public school employees throughout the state, continued to voice concern to the board that certain changes to licensing requirements will degrade the professional standards applied to Montana teachers.
Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Eastern Montana representative in Congress. District includes Billings, Helena, Havre and Miles City. Each party's winning candidate in the June 7 primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Independent candidates must...
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. When I was assigned...
State lawmakers on Friday reiterated calls for urgent reforms at Montana’s adult psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs, which has long struggled with insufficient staffing and resources — problems that have resulted in patient falls, deaths and loss of federal funding within the last year. Some of the lawmakers...
When Greg Gianforte was first campaigning to become Montana’s governor in 2016, there was one number that came up over and over again at campaign events: 49. That, he said during a televised debate with then-Gov. Steve Bullock, was Montana’s rank for wages among the nation’s 50 states. Gianforte said that statistic — and Montana’s unfortunate distinction of being “dead last in income for our kids” — factored heavily into his decision to run for public office.
State lawmakers, county election administrators and the Montana Association of Counties have established an unpublicized informal workgroup to examine Montana’s current election processes and discuss opportunities to enhance the election system ahead of the next legislative session. The group has met twice to date, most recently in late April,...
The Environmental Protection Agency thwarted Montana lawmakers’ attempt to loosen water quality standards yesterday, telling the state that it acted out of turn by adopting a new regulatory framework without first obtaining federal approval. In a May 10 letter to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the EPA asserted...
U.S. House candidate Mark Sweeney died unexpectedly over the weekend, reportedly of natural causes. Sweeney was one of three Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in Montana’s eastern congressional district. Because absentee ballots have already been printed in advance of their mailing to voters starting this Friday, Sweeney’s name...
Housing affordability, development and Montana’s changing character topped the list of issues Montanans identified as serious problems facing the state in a poll commissioned by University of Montana researchers last month. A striking majority of poll respondents identified “lack of affordable housing” as a problem in Montana, with 77%...
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. Several weeks ago, I...
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have spent years moving freight over the mountains of northwest Montana. “It’s a family affair [and] I knew what I was getting into,” he...
BOZEMAN — Hyundai Motor Group is investing $20 million over the next five years to operate its latest research and development facility on the campus of Montana State University, company and state officials announced Thursday. “We are thrilled that Hyundai has recognized Montana’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life...
Montana supporters and opponents of abortion rights reacted strongly to the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision published Monday indicating that a majority of the court’s members support overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark federal case legalizing abortion. An official ruling is not expected until late June.
On an overcast day in mid-June last year, Jim Dunnigan, dam mitigation coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, stood on a concrete embankment overlooking the Kootenai River near Libby. The high, gray wall of Libby Dam loomed to his left and a steep slope of boulders descended to the...
For the past decade, comic books and graphic novels have grown in popularity, with Hollywood movies and TV series adaptations — especially from Marvel — finding critical acclaim. Last year, the graphic novel industry posted $24 million in sales, an increase of 171% over 2020. But the increase in titles and revenue is maybe less interesting than a shift in content.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In a busy downtown coffee shop, a drawing of a ski lift with intrauterine devices for chairs draws the eyes of sleepy customers getting their morning underway with a caffeine jolt. The flyer touts the services of Bridgercare, a nonprofit reproductive health clinic a few miles...
The trend: Montana’s reported COVID-19 cases have seen a slight bump in recent weeks after months of a steady downward trend. Average daily case counts increased 17% over the last two weeks. Rates of hospitalizations and deaths are still down over the same time period, dropping by 32% and 29% respectively.
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. The first Earth Day...
Seating was at a premium in the Bozeman Public Library’s community meeting room April 18. Dozens of people — parents, children, concerned community members — packed into rows of chairs. Several more stood against the walls, arms crossed, attentive. For nearly an hour and a half, they listened as a panel of four candidates vying for two seats on Bozeman’s public school board fielded questions about critical race theory, the condition of the district’s budget, and the impacts of community growth and dwindling affordability on public education.
