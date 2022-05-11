Hope Adele Holloway, devout Christian

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO