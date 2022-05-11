ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

Hope Adele Holloway, devout Christian

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Adele (Waples) Holloway, 69, of Greenwood went home to be with the Lord Jesus Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. She was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Lewes, daughter of the late Carroll Waples and Ethel (Butler) Ellis. Hope graduated from Cape Henlopen High...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Lewes needs Andrew Williams

Please join us Saturday, May 14, in voting to elect Andrew Williams as mayor of Lewes. Andrew was elected to Lewes City Council two years ago. He served as treasurer for a few months and now is deputy mayor of Lewes. A few months ago when Mayor Becker was on medical leave, Andrew provided a steady hand and continuity in leadership of the city. He does not shy away from raising issues, voting in the minority or abstaining when he feels that information is missing or concerns remain about a matter on which a council vote is being taken.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the change Lewes needs

As I drove through town yesterday I noticed how construction had tied up two streets in town. It perfectly demonstrates the issue with the current administration. Little planning and even less consideration for the people who live and move about in this town. This administration has broken its promise of...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dine Out! 2022

Can't decide where to eat? We got you covered! Eat your way through the culinary coast with our comprehensive directory of local eateries from Milford to Fenwick and everywhere in between. Flip through the pages using the arrows below to view the booklet that was inserted in the Friday, May...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael David Lewis, truly loved fishing

Michael David Lewis, 52, of Rehoboth Beach, and formerly of New Castle, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born March 5, 1970, in Wilmington, son of the late Francis and Judith (Bratton) Lewis. Michael graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1988 and the University of Delaware in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dinah Lingo’s Grocery for sale in Rehoboth Beach

For almost 125 years, there has been a market on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and North First Street in Rehoboth Beach bearing the Lingo name. It appears that’s going to change. According to a sign taped to the First Street-facing side of the building (the address is 30...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Unit 17 welcoming back Lewes Army reservists

The 946th Transportation Army Reserve Unit of Cape Henlopen Reserve Center will be back in Lewes this weekend after a six-month deployment to support Afghan refugees who were transitioned from Fort McCoy, Wisc. Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 are asking the public on Saturday, May 14, to drop...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lee Ann Wilkinson Group continues major funding for History Book Festival

The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty has continued its leadership support of the History Book Festival, providing $15,000 to once again serve as a funding partner. The 2022 festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 23 to 25, will mark the return of live presentations...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape senior wins scholarship to further music education studies

Mackenzie Vitolo of Milton, a 17-year-old senior at Cape Henlopen High School, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the St. Cecilia Music Guild, an outreach ministry at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lewes. Vitolo will enroll at Towson University in Maryland this September to work toward a degree in...
MILTON, DE

