ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup final: Who makes your Liverpool side?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for Liverpool's third trip to Wembley this season as they once...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United's Under-18 side an inspiring video message before their FA Youth Cup final against Nottingham Forest as he spurred on Alejandro Garnacho and Co to glory

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool score: Live updates as Reds look to stay in Premier League title race

In Premier League action on Tuesday, Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park with Steven Gerrard aiming to deprive his beloved Reds of any chance of winning the league. Opposite number Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can avoid another defeat here as the Villans have proven difficult at times in recent years. Liverpool have won three straight over Villa since that embarrassing 7-2 defeat in 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'It doesn't guarantee they'll win everything': Jamie Carragher claims signing Erling Haaland will ask lots of tactical questions of Pep Guardiola - but admits the superstar striker is a 'brilliant signing' for Man City

Erling Haaland could upset the balance of Manchester City's team, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. City confirmed the signing of the superstar Norwegian striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund for £51million on a five-year contract worth £385,000-a-week on Monday. And Reds icon Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa Cup Final#The Blues
BBC

Fabinho ruled out of FA Cup final

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Fabinho has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea - but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil midfielder will feature again this season. He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Everton: Confirmed team news

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has named seven changes after his side's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed by a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend. Jeremy Ngakia, Joao Pedro, Adam Masina, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Christian Kabasele and Samuel Kalu all start at Vicarage Road. Craig Cathcart...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Liverpool relentless to reapply pressure on Man City

Liverpool knew anything less than victory at Aston Villa could see their Premier League title hopes – and consequently their ambitions of a historic quadruple – irreparably damaged. And for 65 minutes they struggled to impose themselves at Villa Park until Sadio Mane’s brilliant header gave them a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy