FA Cup final: Who makes your Liverpool side?

Manchester United's Under-18s were spurred on to their FA Youth Cup triumph by a stirring video message from Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The young Red Devils clinched the trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,000 spectators at Old Trafford, with Rhys Bennett and Alejandro Garnacho firing them to victory.
LIVERPOOL'S prolific goal-scoring record suggests they might just be destined to win the Premier League this season. The Reds are only the second team in the competition's 30-year history to have three players break the 15-goal mark in a campaign. The last side to do it was Manchester City in...
In Premier League action on Tuesday, Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park with Steven Gerrard aiming to deprive his beloved Reds of any chance of winning the league. Opposite number Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his team can avoid another defeat here as the Villans have proven difficult at times in recent years. Liverpool have won three straight over Villa since that embarrassing 7-2 defeat in 2020.
Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce. The 28 year old picked up the injury during the first half of Liverpool's...
Erling Haaland could upset the balance of Manchester City's team, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher. City confirmed the signing of the superstar Norwegian striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund for £51million on a five-year contract worth £385,000-a-week on Monday. And Reds icon Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports before...
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final on May 28, manager Jurgen Klopp said Thursday. The Brazil international was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win at...
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Fabinho has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea - but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil midfielder will feature again this season. He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win against...
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday (streaming LIVE, 11:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+) but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final on May 28, manager Jurgen Klopp said Thursday. The Brazil international was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win...
Watford manager Roy Hodgson has named seven changes after his side's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed by a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend. Jeremy Ngakia, Joao Pedro, Adam Masina, Ken Sema, Dan Gosling, Christian Kabasele and Samuel Kalu all start at Vicarage Road. Craig Cathcart...
Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday 15 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website. Will it be Chelsea or Manchester...
Jamie Carragher said Sadio Mane "would have me to deal with" amid reports linking the Liverpool forward with Bayern Munich, after the Senegal international kept his side in the Premier League title race with a winner at Aston Villa. Just a day after Sky Germany revealed Bayern's interest in Liverpool's...
Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping to add to his Carabao Cup winner’s medal by helping his side in the FA Cup final. Speaking with the Emirates FA Cup ahead of the final, the 26-year-old said: “Of course, we’ve had tough challenges but I think everybody saw what a team we have.
Liverpool knew anything less than victory at Aston Villa could see their Premier League title hopes – and consequently their ambitions of a historic quadruple – irreparably damaged. And for 65 minutes they struggled to impose themselves at Villa Park until Sadio Mane’s brilliant header gave them a...
