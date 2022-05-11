ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for 3 suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking

Tv20detroit.com
 2 days ago

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking. Police say on May 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., a 20-year-old man picked up...

www.tv20detroit.com

Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men in critical condition after shooting at Detroit home

DETROIT – Two men are in critical condition Friday morning after being shot at a home on Detroit’s east side, police report. According to authorities, a shooting occurred at about 3:20 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at a home on Lumpkin Street, near Nevada Avenue and Dequindre Street. Two men -- a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s -- were injured in the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than a dozen vehicles seized after chop shop bust in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Almost two dozen cars are now in police possession after a chop shop bust on Detroit’s west side. It happened Friday afternoon on Faust Avenue near Joy Road. “It was like an auto shop,” resident Willie Jenkins said. Officers at the 6th Precinct were...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

45 vehicles including ATVs and motorbikes confiscated during bust in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police call it a victory. “We got about 39 vehicles out of there,” Detroit Deputy Chief Eric Ewing said. Earlier this week, the Detroit Police Department hauled away dozens of 4-wheelers, motorbikes and cars stored on a residential street on the city's east side. The commercial auto theft unit is now investigating. But so far, the deputy chief says, “We haven’t located any stolen vehicles as of yet.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Three people arrested in quadruple shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police say they have made arrests in a shooting that injured four people, including teenagers on Detroit’s east side. It was primarily teens involved this past Monday (May 9); just three days later, the Detroit Police Department believes they have arrested some of the people that pulled the trigger and, during the process, were able to take a few more guns off the street.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 arrested, guns seized in connection with quadruple shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody after a shooting that injured four people Monday in Detroit. Police executed a search warrant Thursday in the 12600 block of Mc Coy Circle around 3 p.m. Thursday. Police said the search was connected to the shooting that injured a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, as well as two teen boys, 16 and 15. The shooting happened after an argument between a group of about 20 people escalated, and about 30 shots were fired.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
CBS Detroit

Police Seek 2 Suspects Who Fired Shots At 22-Year-Old Driver In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about an aggravated assault that happened in Detroit. One suspect fired several shots at the victim and fled the scene. Credit: Detroit Police Department On Tuesday, May 10, at about 9:54 a.m., two suspects, in a newer model silver Ford Escape had a verbal altercation with a 22-year-old male victim in a gray Dodge Durango. This happened in the area of W. Warren and Southfield Freeway Service Dr., while stopped at a red light. Then, one suspect fired several shots at the victim and fled the scene. Police say no injuries were reported. If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Detroit men arrested in U.P. for allegedly delivering heroin

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two men have been arrested on charges related to Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. Kellen Werdlow, 33, and Johnathon Knuckles, 28, both residents of Detroit, were arrested in Houghton County on May 12. Detectives say the...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect vehicle crashes into pole after fleeing traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in Detroit is missing after crashing into a pole on the city's east side. Michigan State Police said a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a car for an improper plate around 5:30 a.m. The car initially pulled over but soon fled when the officer got out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for man accused of slaying his grandma

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, is charged with open murder and felony firearms for the death of Margaret Mack, 72. Margaret Mack died March 24 at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments, and Desjuan Mack was living with her at the time, family members said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

