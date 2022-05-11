ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Neymar bursts out laughing after Troyes keeper’s cheeky request as PSG star is awarded penalty

By Tony Robertson
 2 days ago
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Neymar burst out laughing after being asked where he was going to shoot by an opposition goalkeeper.

Troyes goalkeeper Jesse Moulin revealed after the game that he went up to Neymar before his penalty run up to ask where he would be shooting.

Neymar netted his penalty for PSG against Troyes despite the keeper's intervention Credit: Getty

The stopper told 'Le Parisien' via Record: "Ney, if I save it I'll become a star. Please, at least tell me which way you're going to shoot.

"My mother, my father, my brothers and my wife are watching and I would like them to be proud of me."

Neymar then burst out laughing before asking the goalkeeper to tell him where to shoot, prompting even more laughter between the pair.

The Brazilian went on to covert the spot-kick and put the French Champions 2-0 ahead.

Despite his 12th goal of the season he was unable to guide his team to victory as Troyes mounted a comeback to earn a point against the hosts.

After struggling for game time in the first half of the season due to injury, Neymar has found his best stretch of form in the league starting from May.

The 30-year-old has scored eight goals and registered three assists in his last eight games in Ligue 1.

However, fortune has not been as kind to Lionel Messi, who followed Neymar in switching Barcelona for Paris.

Messi has struggled to find the back of the net for PSG this season. netting just nine goals in all competitions.

This being said, he has created 13 goals and hit the woodwork an incredible 10 times.

