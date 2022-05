Quality Journalism for Critical Times Have you noticed the Democratic candidates for governor — Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo — milling around like a bunch of lost children lately? While they vie for which one of them will get to take on the incumbent Republican governor, Ron “Let’s Give the Attorneys Millions” DeSantis, this fall, they look a […] The post New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO