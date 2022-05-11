ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-throughput analysis of ANRIL circRNA isoforms in human pancreatic islets

By Hannah J. MacMillan
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe antisense non-coding RNA in the INK locus (ANRIL) is a hotspot for genetic variants associated with cardiometabolic disease. We recently found increased ANRIL abundance in human pancreatic islets from donors with certain Type II Diabetes (T2D) risk-SNPs, including a T2D risk-SNP located within ANRIL exon 2 associated with beta cell...

www.nature.com

