With warm sunny days and comfortable nights forecast for the weekend, Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook could not have picked a better weekend to kick off their season. Prides Corner Drive-In originally opened in 1953 and is still in business today. I remember seeing Superman III at Pride's Corner back in 1983, which was the first of two really bad Christopher Reeve Superman films. I liked it as a kid, but looking back now, it was awful.

