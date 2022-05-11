ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Identification of a biomass unaffected pale green mutant gene in Chinese cabbage (Brassica rapa L. ssp. pekinensis)

By Yonghui Zhao
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChlorophyll (Chl) is an essential component of the photosynthetic apparatus and pigments in plant greening. Leaf color is an important agronomic and commercial trait of Chinese cabbage. In this study, we identified a pale green mutant pgm created by ethyl methane sulfonate (EMS) mutagenesis in Chinese cabbage. Compared with wild-type (FT),...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long use of continuous positive airway pressure protects against the development of treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity

Although preterm infant mortality is low, the proportion of patients with treatment-requiring retinopathy of prematurity (TR-ROP) is high in Japan. Various multicenter studies have reported the risk factors for TR-ROP; however, no large-scale studies have been conducted in Japan. We retrospectively analyzed 13,645 infants born at"‰<"‰28Â weeks' gestation (January 1, 2009"“December 31, 2018), and registered in the Neonatal Research Network of Japan database. TR-ROP was defined as ROP requiring retinal laser photocoagulation and/or intravitreal anti-vasoendothelial growth factor drugs. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was performed to identify factors associated with TR-ROP development. The median gestational age of enrolled infants was 26Â weeks (interquartile range [IQR], 24"“27Â weeks), median birth weight was 760Â g (IQR, 620"“918Â g). Proportion of patients with TR-ROP was 30.3%. TR-ROP was significantly associated with birth at"‰<"‰26Â weeks' gestational age (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 1.54), blood transfusion (aOR 1.49), invasive ventilation"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 1.41), sepsis (aOR 1.29), birth weight"‰<"‰750Â g (aOR 1.28), intraventricular hemorrhage (aOR 1.33), delayed achievement of full enteral feeding"‰>"‰14Â days (aOR 1.28), and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days (aOR 0.79). Supplemental oxygen"‰â‰¥"‰28Â days was not associated with TR-ROP development. Lower gestational age at birth and birth weight, blood transfusion, prolonged invasive ventilation, sepsis, intraventricular hemorrhage, and delayed achievement of full enteral feeding were risk factors for TR-ROP, whereas CPAP use was protective against TR-ROP.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Cabbage#Gene#Chinese Cabbage#Brassica Rapa#Pgm#Bsr Seq
Nature.com

Particulate matter (PM) induces in vitro activation of human neutrophils, and lung histopathological alterations in a mouse model

The epidemiological association between exposure to particulate matter (PM10) and various respiratory and cardiovascular problems is well known, but the mechanisms driving these effects remain unclear. Neutrophils play an essential role in immune defense against foreign agents and also participate in the development of inflammatory responses. However, the role of these cells in the PM10 induced inflammatory response is not yet fully established. Thus, this study aims to evaluate the effect of PM10 on the neutrophil-mediated inflammatory response. For this,Â neutrophils from healthy adult human donors were in vitro exposed to different concentrations of PM10. The cell viability and cytotoxic activity were evaluated by MTT. LDH, propidium iodide and reactive oxygen species (ROS) were quantified by flow cytometry. Interleukin 8 (IL-8) expression, peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4), myeloperoxidase (MPO), and neutrophil elastase (NE) expression were measured by RT-PCR. IL-8 was also quantified by ELISA. Fluorescence microscopy was used to evaluate neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) release. The in vivo inflammatory responses were assessed in BALB/c mice exposed to PM10 by histopathology and RT-PCR. The analysis shows thatÂ PM10 exposure induced a cytotoxic effect on neutrophils, evidenced by necrosis and LDH release at high PM10 concentrations. ROS production, IL-8, MPO, NE expression, and NETs release were increased at all PM10 concentrations assessed. Neutrophil infiltration in bronchoalveolar lavageÂ fluidÂ (BALF), histopathological changes with inflammatory cell infiltration, and CXCL1 expression were observed in PM10-treated mice. The results suggest thatÂ lung inflammation in response to PM10 could be mediated by neutrophils activation. In this case, these cells migrate to the lungs and release pro-inflamatory mediators, including ROS, IL-8, and NETs. Thus, contributing to the exacerbation of respiratory pathologies, such as allergies, infectious and obstructive diseases.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

People trafficking 'kingpin' suspect from Iran, 29, who 'bought death-trap boats in Turkey and delivered them to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands' is arrested in London raid

The suspected 'kingpin' of a Channel people smuggling gang was held during a police swoop in London earlier today. Detectives say Iranian-born Hewa Rahimpur, 29, was arrested during a planned operation in east London and is due to appear in court tomorrow. Rahimpur is suspected of being a 'major player'...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy