Harford County, MD

2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGEWOOD, MD—The 2022 Police Unity Tour rolled through Harford County on Wednesday morning. The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died...

www.nottinghammd.com

fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's

CROFTON, Md. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County. Police responded to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in the Crofton area around 9:30 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two People Left Dead After Shooting In Germantown

One victim was 21, the other was 16. Germantown, Md. (NS) – Two people died in Germantown after a shooting. Montgomery County Police say Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg and Jeffrey Akowuah, 21, of Germantown died after a shooting in the 19,600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Harford County, MD
Queen Anne, MD
Harford County, MD
Edgewood, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Crash Involving Tractor Trailer On I-70 In Baltimore County Leaves 3 Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Solar panels catch on fire at Harford County home

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Joppatowne on Wednesday afternoon, with solar panels on fire. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Emmerick Drive in Harford County. The Joppa-Magnolia VFC and mutual aide departments worked together to put the fire out. No injuries have been...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responds to vehicle into a building

On May 11, 2022, just after 12:00 p.m., the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) was alerted to the 600 block of Solomons Island Road (Fox Run Shopping Center) for a vehicle into the building and one patient reported unconscious. PFVFD units (including Chief 2-B Helms, Capt. Musegades, and Lt. Robinson) along with the Huntingtown […]
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Columbia Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said. The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police. Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver. The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, MD
WBOC

Fire Destroys Wicomico County Home

QUANTICO, Md.- Authorities are investigating a late Tuesday night fire that left a western Wicomico County home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 22268 Wetipquin Road in Quantico. The West Side Fire Department responded to the...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Trash Truck Catches Fire On Harford Road In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trash truck fire shut down traffic Wednesday to a stretch of Harford Road in Baltimore County. The incident was about 3 p.m. at Harford Road near Northwind Road, according to details provided by the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson. The fire temporarily shut down traffic in both directions along Harford Road. No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the incident. It’s unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Man arrested in Ocean City for giving fake identities

A Bishopville man was accused last week of giving Ocean City Police false identities to avoid being arrested for an active warrant in Cambridge. Willie Lamar Tazewell, 30, was pulled over after police saw him driving north on Philadelphia Avenue, a southbound-only road, before turning onto Third Street and traveling north on Baltimore Avenue.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man who escaped Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville in custody

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A man who Maryland State Police said escaped Monday from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville is in custody. State police said troopers were searching for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson. Police tweeted at 12:50 p.m. that Matthews-Jackson was taken into custody. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
CATONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

