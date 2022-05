LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Crab Apple Hill around 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday. An occupant of the house called 911 to report her laundry room was on fire. When firefighters arrived, all occupants were outside in a safe location without any injuries. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the fire in the laundry room. The fire was quickly extinguished but the laundry room sustained heavy fire damage. All other rooms in the house only had smoke damage.

