Your Linux distro already comes with a great package manager but sometimes you need applications that aren’t available via the official repositories. Third party applications, such as Google Chrome, Slack, Zoom, Visual Studio Code are provided by their respective publishers. For Debian and Ubuntu systems these are provided as Debian package files (.deb) and for Fedora / Red Hat as RPM packages. These packages can be installed using your preferred OS GUI package manager, or they can be installed using a command line tool. But what if we had a tool which handled downloading, installing, upgrading and removing these third-party packages for us?

