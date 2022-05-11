Stoup Brewing Kenmore – 1st-anniversary this weekend

This Saturday, we are thrilled to welcome back Vespucci Pizza to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Sam, his crew and that amazing oven will be back in their usual space down 5th Avenue, near Main Street. Also returning this Saturday, you will find Spot Hot Dogs in their location like last season, at the corner of 5th and Bell, next to our delicious mini-donut vendor, Market Mini’s. Finally, new this season we welcome The Food Atlas, which will be located next to Pop’s Kettle Corn on 5th Avenue, serving traditional Indian Street Food.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO