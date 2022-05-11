ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, WA

Stoup Brewing Kenmore – 1st-anniversary this weekend

By Kendall Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard to believe that it’s been a year since the beloved Seattle brewery opened its satellite location in Kenmore, but time flies when you’re having beers. This weekend, May 13th through 15th, Stoup Brewing Kenmore celebrates its anniversary. To...

Seattle Beer Week events at Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden

Seattle Beer Week kicks off on Friday, May 13th. Ounces Taproom and Beer Garden in West Seattle has a full slate of events planned. We share some info about those events below, straight from the source. SBW Events at Ounces:. Stoke, Soak & Brews (PNW Mobile Spa Pop-up) May 14-15...
SEATTLE, WA
Ticket discount, list of 97 breweries, other WA Brewers Fest info

Last call for early-bird ticket pricing and other event info for the Washington Brewers Festival. Saturday, May 14th is your last chance to get the early-bird pricing on tickets to this year’s Washington Brewers Festival. This year’s event takes place on Father’s Day Weekend (June 17 thru 19) at Marymoor Park in Redmond. Enjoy more than 400 beers from 97 of Washington’s breweries in a park-like setting at the annual event that is by far the state’s largest beer festival. We share the list of breweries below.
SEATTLE, WA
Ghostfish Brewing and Odell Brewing, a first-of-its-kind collaboration

Gluten-free breweries are far and few between, filling a necessary and growing niche in the vast, diverse beer bazaar. Regular breweries do what they do; meanwhile, gluten-free breweries are over there doing something that is often considered completely different. That’s what makes this collaboration project so uncommon. (Above, the Ghostfish-Odell collaboration team.)
SEATTLE, WA
Sip & Savor: An Asparagus Comeback, a Beer Festival, and Ice Cream

Following a bumpy start to harvest season, local Washington asparagus is back in regional supermarkets, local farmers markets, and restaurants this week. Read more here. The City of Gig Harbor is hosting its 11th annual beer festival May 14 from 12-5 p.m. at Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion. The festival offers a plethora of Northwest craft brews to taste and live music from local bands. Purchase tickets and read more about the festival here.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Local charcuterie catering business opens sandwich shop in Poulsbo

A local charcuterie catering business that started last year has now opened a sandwich shop on Viking Avenue in Poulsbo. Amazing Graze is located in the Mobile gas station near Les Schwab in the old space that Subway was in. The space had been vacant for two years, and it only costs the owners about $700 a month to rent.
POULSBO, WA
Rhein Haus Tacoma closing, new kind of bar taking over

Stadium Golf Sports Bar taking over Rhein Haus Tacoma. Rhein Haus in Tacoma is closing, but the owners have something new and fun planned for the space: Stadium Golf Sports Bar. This has no impact on the Rhein Haus locations in Seattle, Leavenworth, or Denver but it does impact the neighboring business in Tacoma, Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, which will also close. The last day for the Rhein Haus Tacoma location is Sunday, May 15th. Thereafter, the transformation begins.
TACOMA, WA
What to expect at this week’s Edmonds Museum Summer Market? Pizza returns and Snohomish Bakery moves

This Saturday, we are thrilled to welcome back Vespucci Pizza to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. Sam, his crew and that amazing oven will be back in their usual space down 5th Avenue, near Main Street. Also returning this Saturday, you will find Spot Hot Dogs in their location like last season, at the corner of 5th and Bell, next to our delicious mini-donut vendor, Market Mini’s. Finally, new this season we welcome The Food Atlas, which will be located next to Pop’s Kettle Corn on 5th Avenue, serving traditional Indian Street Food.
EDMONDS, WA
Taste of Tacoma Moves to Puyallup

Known as the South Sound's "ultimate summer get together" since 1986, The Taste of Tacoma is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center this year. With this new move comes a new name. Now known as the Taste Northwest, the event will still feature nearly 200 local food and specialty vendors, live entertainment, outdoor beer gardens, and more family-friendly events and activities.
TACOMA, WA
Where To Get Thai Food in Lacey

Thai food is one of the best comfort foods. A bowl of warm pad Thai or filling curry not only fills the belly but feeds the soul. If you are looking for a local place that serves all your favorites, you don’t have to look far, there are plenty of Thai restaurants close by that offer dine in, take out and even delivery. Here is where to get Thai food in Lacey.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Grand opening of new bagel shop downtown Bellingham

Owners Nate Gray and Bayly Peterson have planned on opening a bagel shop for two years. With the renovations of the building near complete, there will not only be one but two bagel shops located in downtown Bellingham. Bellingham locals are known to love and support their cafes, restaurants, breweries,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Being located on Paradise Point overlooking the Puget Sound, Duke's Seafood Restaurant is an ideal place to watch the sunset and enjoy a gourmet seafood meal. As soon as you step into Duke's you are greeted with a breathtaking view of the water as well as an array of unique seafood items available to order. Be sure to leave room for dessert because their homemade bread pudding with rum sauce is out of this world.
TACOMA, WA
Bridge the seasons with long-bloomers

Once you’ve gardened awhile, you see there are seasons within seasons in the border. The dream is to have something in bloom nearly every week of the year — which, thanks to our climate — is within reach for Seattle gardeners, with some space and planning. The Bellevue Botanical Garden’s Perennial Border is an excellent example.
SEATTLE, WA
2012 SW 306th Place

Well maintained home in Adelaide neighborhood, on private dead-end. 2nd owner, 1st time on market in 41 years. Enter on the main floor w/hardwoods, sunken formal living room w/wood FP, dbl pane windows bring in natural light, formal dining room w/lg picture window, custom kitchen w/eating space, skylights, garden window & slider to new Lg entertainment deck. Lower-level family room w/wood FP, Slider to patio/backyard, utility room w/half bath & access to the attached spacious 2 car garage. Upper-level Lg primary suite w/ walk in closet, 3 bedrooms & full bath. Huge detached 3 bay RV garage, w/separate heat/water, shop space & lots of storage. Mature landscaping, gazebo & Off street parking for up to 10 cars. Close to Parks & Beach access.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA

