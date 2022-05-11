Message From Hurricane Conference: "Don't Let Your Guard Down"

"Be prepared" is the message being delivered at the Governor's Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach.

During Ken Graham's presentation on Wednesday, the Director of the National Hurricane Center put things in perspective by dishing out some stats that show how busy the Atlantic basin has been in recent years.

"2021 was the third most active in terms of named storms, fifth costliest...over $75 billion."

Graham says 16 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. since 2017 and 7 of those have been major storms of category three or higher.

"We've had more landfalling Cat 4 and Cat 5 hurricanes since 2017 than we did from 1963 to 2016."

The NHC Director's address covered many angles, including a segment that he called "Little Wiggles Matter." That is to say that a storm can make a short jog in one direction and strike an area in which residents may have thought they were safe.

He urged people to keep their guards up, even if their community isn't in the "cone of uncertainty."

Another message from Graham was that there is not such thing as a "Hurricane Justa," meaning we should never think "Oh, that's just a Category 1 or Category 2" because even the storms with the lesser winds can come with tornadoes and massive flooding.

During the conference, which wraps up on Friday, emergency managers from around the state are getting all of the latest information and tools to keep their communities safe this Hurricane Season.