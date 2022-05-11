Lexington man shot after he talked about the shooter on Facebook Live, records say

A man from Cincinnati is accused of shooting a Lexington man after a Facebook Live stream from the victim made the suspect mad, according to court documents.

Bruce Benton, 29, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of wanton endangerment, according to jail records. He’s being held on a $62,500 bond.

Benton is accused of shooting a man in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue on Jan. 23, according to court documents. Police responded to a report of shots fired with a victim and upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen area, according to court documents.

Court documents say the victim was shot shortly after arriving at a residence on Glen Arvin Avenue. He was rushed to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and taken straight to the operating room, court documents say. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Two anonymous people helped police identify Benton as the suspect to police. Another person told police that Benton admitted to shooting the victim and was mad after the victim talked about him on a Facebook Live stream, according to court documents.

Benton subsequently drove to Lexington and committed the shooting, according to court documents. Afterwards he jumped a fence, fled and was later picked up and returned to Ohio, leaving his vehicle at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Three vehicles were hit by gunfire, including Benton’s, according to court documents. The victim allegedly fired back at Benton but missed, according to court records.