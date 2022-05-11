ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington man shot after he talked about the shooter on Facebook Live, records say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bozvD_0faXwFm800

A man from Cincinnati is accused of shooting a Lexington man after a Facebook Live stream from the victim made the suspect mad, according to court documents.

Bruce Benton, 29, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of wanton endangerment, according to jail records. He’s being held on a $62,500 bond.

Benton is accused of shooting a man in the 300 block of Glen Arvin Avenue on Jan. 23, according to court documents. Police responded to a report of shots fired with a victim and upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the abdomen area, according to court documents.

Court documents say the victim was shot shortly after arriving at a residence on Glen Arvin Avenue. He was rushed to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and taken straight to the operating room, court documents say. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Two anonymous people helped police identify Benton as the suspect to police. Another person told police that Benton admitted to shooting the victim and was mad after the victim talked about him on a Facebook Live stream, according to court documents.

Benton subsequently drove to Lexington and committed the shooting, according to court documents. Afterwards he jumped a fence, fled and was later picked up and returned to Ohio, leaving his vehicle at the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. Three vehicles were hit by gunfire, including Benton’s, according to court documents. The victim allegedly fired back at Benton but missed, according to court records.

WLWT 5

Survivor details domestic violence by resigned firefighter

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A former firefighter and paramedic for two local departments is facing more than a year behind bars after pleading guilty to violence and child endangerment charges. Some of the abuse was documented on video. Steven Hendrickson Jr. was working as a firefighter/paramedic for the Deerfield...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

Drug trafficking bust in eastern Kentucky results in thousands of pills and millions in cash seized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A drug trafficking bust in Kentucky uncovered thousands of oxycodone pills and millions of dollars in cash. An investigation from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Barbourville Police, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Manchester Police ended with the arrest of 12 people, according to a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police and fire departments honor young hero

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police and fire departments took some time this week to honor a young girl who saw someone in need and jumped in to help. Back in March, Lillian Mauney was at the Pavillion and noticed a little girl underwater in the hot tub who was having trouble resurfacing.
GEORGETOWN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Scott County coroner faces multiple charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Scott County Coroner John Goble resigned his office on Wednesday, shortly before he pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to commit theft of weapons and ammunition charges, at U.S. District Court here. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says, according to Goble’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
