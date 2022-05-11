ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen holds Privy Council – but no call with PM after Johnson reschedules

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzfXV_0faXvztz00

The Queen held a Privy Council virtually on Wednesday, but will not have her weekly audience with the Prime Minister because Boris Johnson asked to reschedule, Buckingham Palace said.

A Palace spokesman said there would be no phone call with the PM, which usually takes place on Wednesday evening, because he was abroad.

Mr Johnson is on a trip to Sweden and Finland to sign historic security assurance declarations in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuwVN_0faXvztz00
The Queen and Boris Johnson at Windsor last October (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen, 96, missed the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday for the first time in nearly 60 years due to ongoing problems with her mobility.

She made the historic decision to delegate the duty of reading the Queen’s Speech to her son and heir the Prince of Wales for the first time, with Charles opening Parliament with the Duke of Cambridge in their roles as Counsellors of State.

The Queen is head of the Privy Council and its role is to advise the monarch as she carries out her duties as head of state.

It is one of the oldest parts of the UK’s constitutional arrangements, with its origins dating back to the time of the Norman kings when the monarch met in private – hence the description Privy – with his or her group of trusted counsellors who fulfilled the role that the Cabinet performs today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVuax_0faXvztz00
The Queen missed the State Opening (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

As well as advising the Queen, it provides administrative support for the leaders of the Commons and Lords. It also has responsibility for the affairs of 400 institutions, charities and companies incorporated by Royal Charter.

The body also has a judicial role as it is the court of final appeal for the UK overseas territories and Crown Dependencies, and for a number of Commonwealth countries.

It also has a number of important executive functions – Parliament is dissolved by proclamation approved by the Queen in Council and the monarch formally prorogues Parliament on the Council’s advice.

The Leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer is Lord President of the Council.

The Queen is facing “episodic mobility problems”, the Palace has said.

She has carried out only one major engagement outside of a royal residence or home in the last seven months.

In just a few weeks’ time, she is preparing to appear at some of the high-profile Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Palace said she was looking forward to the festivities but her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or even on the day of the events.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Royal Charter#British Royal Family#Uk#Counsellors Of State#The Privy Council#Cabinet#The Commons And Lords
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy